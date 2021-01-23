IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department
READ FULL STORY
By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST

The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department.

A public interest litigation (PIL) filed by NGO Vanashakti claimed that there was willful negligence, and sought directions to immediately initiate transfer and handover of nearly 1,600 hectare of mangrove land under the jurisdictions of the said authorities to the forest department. The NGO sought to place the mangrove forests under the control of the chief conservator of forest (mangrove cell).

A division bench of justice Amjad Sayed and justice Madhav Jamdar, while hearing the PIL, was informed by advocate Zaman Ali for Vanshakti that on September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department.

In light of this, Ali submitted that the order applied to collectors of the coastal districts which included Mumbai city, Mumbai suburban, Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg, as well as the three authorities namely Cidco, JNPT and MMRDA.

The PIL submitted that while 15,311.7087 hectare of mangrove land came under the purview of the order, only a total of 13,716.7321 hectare was transferred to the revenue and forest department, while 1,594.9766 hectare was pending transfer. Ali submitted that pursuant to the 2018 HC order, the chief conservator of forests had reminded the collectors and the three authorities of non-compliance, but none of them complied, and hence, the NGO was compelled to approach the court.

Apart from seeking directions to the authorities to transfer the mangrove land to the forest department and the chief conservator of forests, the PIL also sought initiation of contempt proceedings against the errant authorities as well as directions to the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) to refrain from processing any coastal regulation zone (CRZ) clearance applications for development purposes proposed in mangrove forest areas and buffer zones till completion of the transfer of mangrove lands to the forest department. The PIL also sought direction to restore the mangrove areas degraded since 2005.

After hearing the submissions, the bench directed the respondent authorities to file their replies within three weeks and is expected to hear the matter in the second week of February.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
The fire fighters took four hours to douse the fire while cooling operations went on till late in the night. However, no one was injured. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Major fire at Thane’s Wagle Estate, none injured

By Ankita Gopakumar, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:29 AM IST
The fire was caught in a medical equipment supply company and spread to a diagnostic centre and the godown of Prashant Corner, a popular sweet meat shop in Thane
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Health workers at Civil hospital, Thane. The Thane Municipal Corporation has immunised only 57.75 per cent beneficiaries. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Covid vaccination drive Day 4: 78.48% turnout in Thane district

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:23 AM IST
On the first day of the vaccination drive, KDMC had immunised 100 per cent beneficiaries who had registered
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
Maharashtra government appealed to the Supreme Court against the high court’s decision and filed a caveat in the apex court seeking exclusion of the 18 villages from KDMC. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

SC accepts intervention petition by Kalyan-Dombivli citizens on 18 villages

By Sajana Nambiar, Kalyan
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:15 AM IST
On March 14, 2020, the state government, in a notification, had decided to remove the 18 villages out of the 27 villages from KDMC and form a separate civic body, while the remaining 9 villages shall remain in KDMC
READ FULL STORY
Close
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>7 crore. (HT Photo)
The crime branch had on Tuesday arrested seven members of the gang and seized 19 cars including two Mercedes Benz, two Audi, one Mini Cooper and others, totally worth 7 crore. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks details of levying penalty on illegal constructions in MMR

By Kanchan Chaudhari, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) last week directed all municipal corporations within the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), to furnish details as regards statutory levying of penalties on illegal constructions
READ FULL STORY
Close
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
In September 18, 2018, the HC had reiterated its previous directions to declare mangrove areas as forests and transfer them to the forest department. (Hindustan Times)
mumbai news

Bombay HC seeks explanation from collectors on non-transfer of mangrove areas to Maharashtra forest department

By K A Y Dodhiya, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:03 AM IST
The Bombay high court (HC) has directed collectors of all coastal districts, City and Industrial Development Corporation (Cidco), Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), and Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust (JNPT) to submit affidavits explaining why they have not complied with the September 2018 order of the HC, directing to declare all mangrove areas as forests, and transfer the areas to the forest department
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Parents held a silent protest march over the fee hike in November 2020. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Parent write to NCPCR over fee hike issues

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:02 AM IST
Parents from across the state have written to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) over issues pertaining to fee hike in private schools in the state
READ FULL STORY
Close
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
Health officials credit the widespread screening conducted by health workers at Dharavi to the fall in cases of Covid-19 in the area. (Vijayanand Gupta/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Zero daily Covid-19 cases in Mumbai’s slum area of Dharavi for second time since pandemic started

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:01 AM IST
For the second time since the first Covid-19 case was reported in Dharavi in April last year, no case was reported in the area on Friday
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
The Covishield vaccine, manufactured by the Serum Institute of India, departed from CSMIA carrying two million doses to Brazil via Emirates Sky Cargo and two million doses to Morocco on Royal Air Maroc. (HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Covid-19: Mumbai airport exports Covishield vaccines to international destinations

By Neha LM Tripathi, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 12:00 AM IST
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Friday became the first airport in the country to export the vaccine to international destinations
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Vaccination room at Shatabdi Hospital, Kandivli. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: Amravati and Hingoli set example with repeated 100% turnout

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:58 PM IST
Rural districts like Amravati and Hingoli are setting an example for cities by attaining repeated 100% turnout for both Covid-19 vaccinates—Covaxin and Covishield
READ FULL STORY
Close
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
Healthcare workers receive a dose of Covishield Covid-19 vaccine, produced by the Serum Institute of India, at Nair Hospital in Mumbai, on Wednesday, January 20, 2021. (Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Private hospitals in Mumbai sensitise staff about the need for Covid-19 vaccination

By Rupsa Chakraborty, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:56 PM IST
To encourage healthcare workers (HCWs) to get inoculated, major private hospitals in the city are sensitising staffers about the importance of getting vaccinated
READ FULL STORY
Close
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
The increase comes after the price remained constant for two days in the city. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Fuel price soars again, petrol crosses 92 mark in Mumbai

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:55 PM IST
Petrol prices on Friday touched a new high in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Kanjurmarg metro car shed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

HC stay and Centre’s objections: Maharashtra govt stares at legal hurdles over Mumbai Metro 3 car shed site

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:52 PM IST
While a committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has backed Kanjurmarg over Aarey as the right plot for building a car shed for Metro lines 3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli), the state still has legal hurdles to clear before undertaking work at Kanjurmarg
READ FULL STORY
Close
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
Metro Kanjurmarg carshed site. (Pratik Chorge/HT PHOTO)
mumbai news

Kanjurmarg better than Aarey for Mumbai Metro-3 car shed, says Maharashtra government’s panel

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 11:48 PM IST
A nine-member committee appointed by the Maharashtra government has recommended that the car shed for Metro-3 (Colaba-Bandra-Seepz) and Metro-6 (Swami Samarth Nagar-Vikhroli) be built at the plot in Kanjurmarg and not in Aarey Milk Colony
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
Prices of eggs have come down, hitting poultry sales in Thane district due to bird flu. (Praful Gangurde/HT photo)
mumbai news

Bird flu hits poultry business in Thane district; prices, consumption down

By Ankita G Menon, Thane
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:43 PM IST
The hotel industry association claimed a 15 per cent slump in business as demand for chicken dishes have reduced
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
Dhananjay Munde. (File photo)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Woman withdraws plaint against Munde; Pawar says NCP stand vindicated

By Faisal Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 05:03 PM IST
In a letter posted on Twitter, the woman said she felt she was being used as a tool for a bigger political conspiracy and hence decided to withdraw her complaint
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP