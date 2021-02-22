Bombay HC to hear Sherlyn Chopra’s pre-arrest bail plea today

The Bombay high court is likely to hear the anticipatory bail application of actor Sherlyn Chopra on Monday. The actor had moved the application after the sessions court had rejected a similar application on February 8. The actor was booked by the Cyber Crime cell of the Mumbai Police on November 6 under Section 292 of the Indian Penal Code, Section 67 and 67A of the Information Technology Act, 2008 and Section 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Protection) Act, 1986.

The complaint was lodged after obscene videos of the actor were found on free-to-view sites on the Internet.

The actor’s application, filed through advocate Charanjeet Chanderpal, claimed that she is a victim and the said videos were pirated and uploaded on free-to-view sites by someone else without her permission.

When the application came up for hearing before the bench of justice PD Naik on February 18, Chanderpal informed the court that the alleged obscene content found on free-to-view sites was created by a UK-based company of which Chopra is a director. He added that the content created by the company was paid content but someone had pirated it and uploaded the same on the Internet without the consent of his client.

In light of these submissions and the fact that actor could not be present for interrogation due to personal reasons when she was called by the police in November last year, Chopra sought protection from arrest as she was willing to cooperate with the investigation.

On February 18, after the cyber cell gave an oral assurance that it would not take any coercive action against the actor till her application was heard the court posted the hearing for February 22.