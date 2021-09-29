Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Bombay HC to hear today Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons
mumbai news

Bombay HC to hear today Anil Deshmukh's plea against ED summons

The ED had begun a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 05:55 AM IST
A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing Anil Deshmukh’s plea.(HT File Photo)

The Bombay high court will on Wednesday hear a petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh against summons issued to him by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. Last Thursday, the court had asked the ED to respond to Deshmukh's plea seeking quashing of the summons.

A division bench of Justices S S Shinde and N J Jamadar was hearing Deshmukh’s plea. Additional Solicitor General Anil Singh, who was representing the ED sought an adjournment, stating that Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta would like to address the court in connection with the plea, reported news agency PTI.

Senior counsel Vikram Chaudhri and advocate Aniket Nikam, lawyers representing Deshmukh, told the bench that the ED has been indulging in “demeaning” tactics by delaying the hearing and argued that the court should hear the matter on Thursday itself for grant of interim protection from any coercive action.

“This petition demonstrates a hapless state of affairs… Tactics by ED are deplorable. Manner in which it (ED) applied the law, it becomes a matter of oppression. We are here before a division bench as the earlier bench asked us to move the division bench and we are ready to argue,” Deshmukh’s lawyer said, according to PTI.

RELATED STORIES

The ED had begun a probe against Deshmukh and his associates after the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed an FIR against the NCP leader on April 21 this year on charges of corruption and misuse of official position.

Deshmukh in his plea refuted the ED’s claims that while serving as home minister, he misused his official position and through police officer Sachin Waze collected 4.70 crore from various bars and restaurants in Mumbai. “The entire claim of Waze giving 4.70 crore to the applicant (Deshmukh) and the same amount being routed by the applicant’s family is factually incorrect, the plea said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
anil deshmukh enforcement directorate
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Mumbai hospitals witness 50% rise in emergency footfall of patients with heart attacks

Police file charge sheet in Sakinaka rape, murder 

Fill all potholes on war footing in 2-3 weeks, Mumbai civic chief directs officials

Thane man mistakenly jabbed for rabies instead of Covid-19; doctor, nurse suspended
TRENDING TOPICS
World Rabies Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Bharat Bandh 2021
India's Covid-19 tally
Fuel prices
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP