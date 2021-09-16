Bombay high court dismisses Param Bir Singh’s petition for quashing of inquiries

The Bombay high court today dismissed the petition filed by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh for quashing of the two preliminary inquiries against him by the Maharashtra government.

The court held that the petition was ‘not maintainable’ and directed Singh to approach the appropriate forum, which is the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT).

On July 28, the division bench of justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar had reserved its order in Singh’s petitions seeking quashing of the preliminary inquiry initiated against him by the home department pertaining to violation of service rules in light of the Ambani bomb scare case and on allegations of corruption levelled against him by inspector Anup Dange.

In his petition, Singh claimed that the two inquiries were initiated against him as he had accused former home minister Anil Deshmukh of ordering arrested police officer Sachin Vaze to collect money from bars and restaurants to the tune of ₹100 crore. Singh claimed that the home department resorted to a witch hunt after he refused to withdraw his letter to chief minister Uddhav Thackeray wherein he had made the corruption allegations.

He further alleged that there was an attempt by the state government to hinder the HC-ordered CBI probe into his allegations against Deshmukh.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, who had appeared for Singh, had said, “It is obvious from the circumstances that it was issued out of confusion and vendetta. Singh complained against Anil Deshmukh and instead of inquiring into that, the state punished the whistleblower... They are trying to shoot the messenger.”

However, senior advocate Darius Khambata for the state had questioned the maintainability of the petition as the inquiries came under the purview of the All India Service Rules and as CAT dealt with such issues, Singh’s petition could not be entertained.