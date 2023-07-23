HC denies bail to psychologist arrested for selling hashish-laced brownies

MUMBAI: The Bombay high court has rejected the bail plea of a 26-year-old psychologist, practising in a renowned South Mumbai hospital, arrested for allegedly selling hashish-laden “hash” brownies. HT Image

Acting on a specific tip-off, Mumbai Unit of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had on July 12, 2021, raided the premises of Rahmeen Rafiq Charaniya and seized 10 kg of brownie cake containing hashish, sold under name of “hash brownie” and 320 grams of opium.

The NCB claimed that the accused baked brownie cakes with a mixture of hashish and opium and supplied them to several clients in Mumbai’s party circuit.

Charaniya had moved the HC after a special NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act) court on March 5, 2022 rejected his bail plea. The accused contended before HC that the contraband found mixed in the cake was non-commercial quantity and considering the huge pendency of cases, there was a bleak possibility that the trial would not commence soon.

Opposing the plea, the NCB contended that the accused, who has done his masters in counselling psychology, used to sell charas-blessed brownie cakes through an online portal and targeted young vulnerable victims and subjected them to long-lasting deadly impact of substance abuse.

Accepting the agency’s contentions, a single judge bench of justice Anuja Prabhudessai rejected Charania’s bail plea.

“The witnesses, who have allegedly purchased brownies from the applicant, are youngsters. The records prima facie reveal that the applicant, who has been deriving income from sale of charas-laced brownies has primarily targeted the youth. It is well known that drug abuse in adolescents and youth poses a high risk of physical, psychological and emotional disorder,” the judge said.

“In the instant case, the applicant was prima facie in possession of commercial quantity of the contraband and there are no reasonable grounds for believing that the applicant is not guilty of the offence,” the bench said, while rejecting the plea.