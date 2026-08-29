The Bombay high court on Saturday revoked the suspension of all food establishments at the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) premises after the Maharashtra Food and Drugs Administration found 88% compliance with food safety norms across the outlets.

FDA suspended MCA’s food licence the following day over alleged hygiene issues, including violations of food safety norms, flagging deficiencies in food handling, storage, refrigeration, and sanitation in the association’s five outlets. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

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A division bench of acting chief justice Ravindra Ghuge and justice Gautam Ankhad also allowed the five outlets to resume serving food on a regular basis, which had been stopped when the FDA suspended their food safety licenses.

The court was hearing five separate petitions filed by MCA, challenging the suspension of its food licences for alleged violations of the Food Safety and Standards Act, following an inspection by FDA officials on August 20.

“The immediate suspension led to a complete shutdown of food and beverage service and business, without affording any prior notice, show-cause, or an opportunity to be heard,” the plea said.

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{{^usCountry}} FDA suspended MCA’s food licence the following day over alleged hygiene issues, including violations of food safety norms, flagging deficiencies in food handling, storage, refrigeration, and sanitation in the association’s five outlets - the Permit Room, Pavilion, Mediterranean, Oriental Swing, and Clubway and Pastry Counter. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} FDA suspended MCA’s food licence the following day over alleged hygiene issues, including violations of food safety norms, flagging deficiencies in food handling, storage, refrigeration, and sanitation in the association’s five outlets - the Permit Room, Pavilion, Mediterranean, Oriental Swing, and Clubway and Pastry Counter. {{/usCountry}}

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In an earlier hearing, MCA had questioned the suspension of the licenses “despite 98% compliance of food safety norms”. Their counsel said that the suspension order did not specify the deficiencies allegedly found during the inspection and that there had been no complaints against the establishments. “Even if I want to comply, how do I comply with such an order?” MCA counsel asked, pointing out that the order has not been properly communicated.

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Acting on the petitions filed by MCA, the court had on August 25, ordered the FDA to carry out fresh inspections of all the food establishments at their premises and had restrained the outlets from serving any food other than tea and coffee from the vending machine. The court had ordered the FDA to submit a report on Saturday.

The order came after the judges noted that in all other orders they had pursued, the FDA had included a compliance score in percentage terms, but it was absent in this case.

“In every other suspension order, there is a compliance score mentioned. It’s absent in your auto-generated report here”, the bench had said and ordered re-inspection of the food establishments at the MCA premises.

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Accordingly, the FDA officials conducted fresh inspections at the food establishments on Friday and found them 88% compliant with the food safety norms. After this information was conveyed to the court, the bench revoked the suspension of the licenses and allowed the eateries to resume normal business.