MUMBAI: At a time when rising fuel prices and possible LPG shortages are a growing cause for concern, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay is unperturbed. Reason: it is in possession of a solution that allows its campus kitchens to continue functioning even during a gas crisis. Using its own patented biomass gasification technology, the institute has successfully converted fallen leaves into a reliable cooking fuel. Bombay IIT shielded from LPG woes by patented technology

According to a post on the official social media handle of IIT Bombay, the innovation is the result of a decade-long research effort that began in 2014 under Professor Sanjay Mahajani from the department of chemical engineering. Faced with the challenge of disposing large amounts of dry leaf waste on the green campus, his team explored ways to convert it into usable energy. “We have good green cover on the campus and it was a challenge to dispose of this waste. So we started working on dry waste conversion and came up with a gasifier,” Mahajani told HT.

The post reveals that the journey was “not easy”. “Early trials were marked by heavy smoke, operational difficulties and resistance from kitchen staff,” it says. “A major hurdle was the formation of clinkers—solid residues that clogged conventional systems. Despite these setbacks, the team continued refining the technology. By 2016, they developed a patented gasifier that reduced clinker formation significantly, making the system more practical and efficient.”

In 2017, Professor Sandeep Kumar from the department of energy science and engineering joined the project and worked on designing an improved burner. The institute’s Living Lab initiative allowed real-time testing on campus, helping the team address safety concerns and rebuild trust among users. After a year of continuous trials and improvements and further work, the system was successfully deployed in the staff canteen by 2024.

Today, the canteen operates with 30% to 40% less LPG, achieving around 60% thermal efficiency with very low emissions. The technology has not only reduced fuel costs but also ensured that cooking operations can continue smoothly even if LPG supply is disrupted.

Around eight tonnes of carbon-dioxide emissions are cut annually through this system. The post says that plans are underway to install larger units in hostel messes, which could significantly reduce LPG consumption and save up to ₹50 lakh annually while cutting hundreds of tonnes of carbon emissions.

Speaking to HT, professor Sandeep Kumar said, “The system is highly flexible and can use different types of dry waste, including non-recyclable materials. The team has designed both the gasifier and burner in-house and plans to expand its use beyond campuses to industries and large-scale cooking. The aim is to reduce dependence on LPG and offer a cleaner, cost-effective alternative for energy needs.”

Apart from this project, IIT Bombay is also running a biomethanation plant that processes about two tonnes of wet kitchen waste daily. Set up in 2019 with support from alumni of the 1990 batch, the plant converts organic waste into energy, further strengthening the institute’s push towards sustainable and self-reliant waste-to-energy solutions.