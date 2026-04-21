...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Bombay Parsi Punchayet puts prime Fort property on block

The 128.76-sq-m plot, located at the intersection of Bora Bazar Street and Jijibhai Dadabhai Street, is freehold with the ground-plus-three-storey Dady House on it

Published on: Apr 21, 2026 03:24 am IST
By Ateeq Shaikh
Advertisement

MUMBAI: The Bombay Parsi Punchayet has put one of its prime South Mumbai properties up for sale with a reserve price of 2.51 crore. The property, Dady House, is in the Fort area and scheduled to be auctioned next month.

Hand drawn sketch auction set with rare picture vase bid money hammer and manager isolated vector illustration

The 128.76-sq-m plot, located at the intersection of Bora Bazar Street and Jijibhai Dadabhai Street, is freehold with the ground-plus-three-storey Dady House on it. The structure is a Category A cessed property, which means that it was constructed prior to 1940 and is governed by the Maharashtra Rent Control Act. If the building is redeveloped, tenants will be entitled to a minimum of 300 sq ft of carpet area in the new building.

According to the public notice issued by the trust, the property will be sold on an “As is where is” basis, subject to the approval of Maharashtra’s charity commissioner. The building is in a dilapidated state and has 16 tenants.

Based on the set reserve price, the price for the 128.76 sq m plot is 1,94,936 per sq m or 18,110 per sq ft for the building and the plot on which it stands. An FSI of 4.5 has already been utilised. Purchasers may need to allocate some space toward widening the lane, known as the setback line.

 
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Bombay Parsi Punchayet puts prime Fort property on block
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.