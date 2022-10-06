Bonkode collapse, a wake-up call for NMMC, CIDCO to go tough on illegal buildings

The collapse of a dilapidated building at Bonkode last week, which claimed a life, has once again turned the spotlight on thousands of need-based structures constructed by project affected persons (PAPs) in Navi Mumbai’s 29 villages. The City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) had in 2012 put the number of such illegal constructions at 30,000.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has started a demolition drive with notices being issued to 150 structures. “Those planning to purchase flats in such buildings should first check with the NMMC and CIDCO on their legality,” Amrish Patnegere, deputy municipal commissioner (anti-encroachment), said.

At the same time, newly appointed municipal commissioner Rajesh Narvekar has called a review meeting. “I am aware of the issue of illegal buildings in the city since I was the collector of Thane in my previous posting.”

In the 70s, when land was acquired for the development of Navi Mumbai, the owners were promised 12.5% developed land along with monetary compensation. However, the allocation was delayed for years by CIDCO and during this period, the PAPs resorted to need-based houses (Garjepoti ghar) to accommodate their growing families. The state had last extended protection from demolition to such constructions by one year - from December 2012 to December 2015.

Over the years, these buildings have become a bone of contention between the PAPs and the authorities.

Former CIDCO vice chairman and managing director Sanjay Bhatia had on record said that multi-storey buildings and chawls, rented and sold to third parties, could not be called need-based constructions. In February, the then urban development minister Eknath Shinde announced a regularisation policy but that has made a little headway because of the high premium costs.

“How can the so-called need-based constructions which are actually multi-storey buildings be regularised? Besides, several of them are encroachments on the 12.5% land that is to be allocated to the PAPs. How will CIDCO give away these plots, which are stuck in litigation, once the court orders come in?” a CIDCO official, requesting anonymity, said.

Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre has alleged that a politicians-land mafia nexus is promoting illegal buildings in the villages.

“The flats in every illegal building are given to corporators and elected representatives as a bribe. Poor construction quality and lack of requisite permissions have left the residents in the lurch. The land mafia has taken over Navi Mumbai in the last 15 years and it is time for the administration to act. I have apprised the new municipal commissioner of the situation,” the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said.

Nilesh Patil, president of Agri-Koli Youth Foundation, has blamed the lack of timely action by CIDCO and the NMMC for the current situation. “The need-based houses were the only option with the PAPs to accommodate their families in the absence of 12.5% developed land. Some of them have been rented out over the years for some extra money. However, in the last few years, especially during the pandemic, a large number of illegal structures have come up and this time they are not confined to the villages but are along the roads.”

The regularisation policy should be amended to ensure that the villagers get ownership of their land which is on lease, he said, adding CIDCO should also reduce the premium costs for regularisation, or else no one would come forward. “This will encourage the villagers to demolish their old structures and undertake planned self-development. The NMMC, on the other hand, should prepare an independent development plan for the gaothan areas.”

When contacted, this was what CIDCO public relations officer Priya Ratambe had to say: “We have been working for the welfare of the PAPs and in the interest of the city. All CIDCO actions are governed by the policies of the state government.”