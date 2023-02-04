Both suspects arrested in Chunabhatti college student murder case

Mumbai: Two people, who were absconding, were arrested on Friday for allegedly stabbing a 19-year-old college student to death in Sindhi Colony, Chunabhatti, on Thursday evening. The initial probe by the Mumbai police crime branch has revealed that the victim was dating a girl, who used to be in a relationship with one of the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two arrested accused are Aditya Tribhuvan, 19, and Kalpan Sayyed, 20. The former is a resident of Deonar, whereas Sayyed is from Bhiwandi. The victim has been identified as Mudassir Shaikh, 19, a student of Vivekanand College in Sindhi Colony.

According to the police, on Thursday at around 6.30pm when Shaikh along with a girl came out of the college, Aditya and Sayyed arrived there on a scooter, stabbed Shaikh multiple times in front of the girl and fled from the scene.

Shaikh, a resident of Vashi Naka in Chembur, was rushed to the nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

Meanwhile, the police were informed and teams of Chunabhatti police reached the spot and checked footages of the CCTV cameras and made inquiries. Unit 6 and 7 of the Mumbai police crime branch had also started a parallel probe in the case and their teams were also trying to trace the accused.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The two accused had switched off their mobile phones, but based on the clues obtained by analyzing their social media activities, crime branch officials zeroed in on their location to Dharavi and nabbed them from there on Friday,” said a crime branch official. Aditya’s relatives stay in Dharavi, where he was hiding along with Sayyed, the police said.

According to an officer of the crime branch, it was revealed during interrogation that Aditya was seeing a girl for around four years. After breaking up with him, the girl had started spending time with Shaikh. Aditya didn’t like this and out of jealousy and anger, the two decided to kill Shaikh.

The crime branch has handed over the duo to the Chunabhatti police station for further action and investigation. The Chunabhatti police have registered a case under sections 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the two.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}