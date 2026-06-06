Mumbai: A 16-year-old boy died by drowning while another unidentified person was saved by lifeguards in two separate incidents at the Juhu beach on Friday.

Boy drowns in Juhu beach amid rush of revellers

According to the Santacruz police, the deceased, Sarfaraz Khan, was accompanied by three friends – Mohammad Kaif Khan, Takluf Khan, and Jawabul Khan. The four boys ventured into the waters behind the Marriott hotel even though lifeguards had warned people from entering the sea during the high tide, a police officer said, requesting not to be identified.

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“Three of the boys approached the police chowki at the beach around 4.15pm, when they could not spot their friend. A search was launched soon after and his body was retrieved around 5pm by the police and fire brigade personnel,” the officer said.

The deceased was taken to Cooper Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Yogesh Shinde, senior police inspector at the Santacruz police station, said Sarfaraz Khan was a native of Uttar Pradesh and he was visiting a relative in Sakinaka. “He did not know how to swim and got pulled away due to the current,” Shinde said. “His friends tried to rescue him but, unable to swim themselves, they did not venture into the deep water.”

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{{^usCountry}} The Santacruz police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The Santacruz police have registered a case of accidental death (ADR) under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. {{/usCountry}}

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In the second incident, beach lifeguards managed to save an unidentified person from drowning at the main beach around 3 pm.

“Since the main beach is narrow, the lifeguards could save him,” an official said. “These incidents are happening because of the huge crowds that throng the beach at this time of the year when the summer vacations at their fag end.”

Revellers tend to disregard warnings by lifeguards on the beach over the microphone and in person, said volunteer lifeguard Bunty Rao. Around 15 lifeguards man the beach from Juhu Koliwada to the Mogra Gaon landing point at any given point of time, the official said.