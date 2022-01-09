Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Breach in Palghar dam plugged, evacuation averted
mumbai news

Breach in Palghar dam plugged, evacuation averted

The massive three-metre breach which was reported in a 40-year-old earthen dam at Zanzorli in Palghar on Saturday morning has been successfully plugged by the Irrigation department
This is a temporary measure and a permanent measure will be taken during the summer season when the water level will be less (HT File)
Published on Jan 09, 2022 07:54 PM IST
ByRam Parmar

Mumbai The massive three-metre breach which was reported in a 40-year-old earthen dam at Zanzorli in Palghar on Saturday morning has been successfully plugged by the Irrigation department on Sunday morning.

The swift action averted a major evacuation of around 1,500 residents of five villages including Zanzorli, Bandate, Dondhalpada, Patharipada and Navinpada. An NDRF team, which arrived from Andheri, returned to base as the breach was eventually repaired.

“Around 300 dumpers of sand and other materials were dumped near the jack well where the breach was noticed to control the seepage,” said Prabhakar Giri, deputy engineer, Irrigation department Palghar.

This is a temporary measure and a permanent measure will be taken during the summer season when the water level will be less, said an official. “We believe that a 40-year-old cement pipe may have developed holes or may have been dislocated near the jack well, resulting in the seepage. We will install a 125m high-density polyethylene pipe without disturbing the present structure to avoid further leakage,” said the official.

RELATED STORIES

“As a long term plan, if need be, we may construct a new jack well at the present site,” he added.

The pipe is a type of flexible plastic used for fluid and gas transfer and is often used to replace ageing concrete or steel mains. It is used across the globe for applications such as water mains, gas mains, sewer mains, slurry transfer lines, rural irrigation, fire system supply lines, electrical and communications conduit, and stormwater and drainage pipes.

As of now, the dam is totally safe and there is no danger or evacuation needed and by Tuesday the entire civil work will be completed, the official added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
India's daily Covid tally
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Omicron symptoms
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP