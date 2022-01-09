Breach in Palghar dam plugged, evacuation averted

Mumbai The massive three-metre breach which was reported in a 40-year-old earthen dam at Zanzorli in Palghar on Saturday morning has been successfully plugged by the Irrigation department on Sunday morning.

The swift action averted a major evacuation of around 1,500 residents of five villages including Zanzorli, Bandate, Dondhalpada, Patharipada and Navinpada. An NDRF team, which arrived from Andheri, returned to base as the breach was eventually repaired.

“Around 300 dumpers of sand and other materials were dumped near the jack well where the breach was noticed to control the seepage,” said Prabhakar Giri, deputy engineer, Irrigation department Palghar.

This is a temporary measure and a permanent measure will be taken during the summer season when the water level will be less, said an official. “We believe that a 40-year-old cement pipe may have developed holes or may have been dislocated near the jack well, resulting in the seepage. We will install a 125m high-density polyethylene pipe without disturbing the present structure to avoid further leakage,” said the official.

“As a long term plan, if need be, we may construct a new jack well at the present site,” he added.

The pipe is a type of flexible plastic used for fluid and gas transfer and is often used to replace ageing concrete or steel mains. It is used across the globe for applications such as water mains, gas mains, sewer mains, slurry transfer lines, rural irrigation, fire system supply lines, electrical and communications conduit, and stormwater and drainage pipes.

As of now, the dam is totally safe and there is no danger or evacuation needed and by Tuesday the entire civil work will be completed, the official added.