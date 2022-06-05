Brothers kill mother for refusing to allow son marry girl of his choice

Mumbai A 42-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her two sons and a woman in Wadala area on Saturday. The Wadala police have successfully nabbed the culprits within 24 hours of the incident.

Police said, during questioning, the accused confessed that they killed the deceased, Nirmala Vijay Thakur, for allegedly practising black magic and not allowing her elder son, Akshay, 25, to get married to his girlfriend, Komal.

According to the police, Nirmala Thakur was staying in Panchsheel Nagar at Wadala area along with her husband, Vijay and two sons, one of whom is a 15-year-old. As per the FIR, an unknown person allegedly killed her by attacking on her head with a sharp object between 1am to 5am on June 4.

Vijay was on night duty and the incident came to light when he came home at 6am and found her in a pool of blood. He then informed the police and and then called his elder son to inform about the murder.

During an investigation, police learnt that there was no forced entry and no signs of burglary, hence, they became sure that it was an inside job, said police inspector Satish Pawar of the Wadala police station.

The accused had hatched a plan to kill the mother and told the family that they were going for a picnic and left with a bag in the evening. During investigation, it was found that they were in the vicinity of the house. The neighbours also said that the elder son always fought with his mother, as he wanted to marry Komal and his mother was against it, added Pawar.

“We then questioned both the sons and Komal separately and found their statements to be contradictory. Later, they confessed that they killed her. The trio came home when Vijay went on night duty. During an argument, the younger son and Komal grabbed Nirmala, when Akshay attacked her with a sickle,” said Pawar. After the incident, they fled to Kalyan.

The accused have been arrested under the charge of murder and further investigations are on.