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Builder booked for allegedly duping investor of 11.5 cr in Bandra SRA project

Police said complainant Basantraj Meghraj Sethia, 61, a builder from Vile Parle, entered into a joint development agreement with Vaman Ramchandra Madye, the accused, in 2010 for the construction of Vishal Ashiana which is an SRA building in Nirmalnagar

Published on: May 20, 2026 05:12 am IST
By Megha Sood
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MUMBAI: The Nirmalnagar police have registered a cheating case against builder Vaman Ramchandra Madye for allegedly defrauding a developer of around 11.5 crore. He reportedly sold 19 flats in a Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) building in Bandra without authorisation and diverted the proceeds to his own company account, police said. The case was transferred to the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on Tuesday.

Builder booked for allegedly duping investor of 11.5 cr in Bandra SRA project

Police said complainant Basantraj Meghraj Sethia, 61, a builder from Vile Parle, entered into a joint development agreement with Vaman Ramchandra Madye, the accused, in 2010 for the construction of Vishal Ashiana which is an SRA building in Nirmalnagar.

According to the FIR, the two formed a joint entity, M/s Swaraj Associates, to execute the project. The agreement reportedly gave Sethia rights over the sale of flats within the building, while profits were to be divided in a ratio of 70% for Sethia and 30% for Madye.

Madye allegedly sold 19 flats in the building, which did not have an Occupation Certificate (OC), without permission from Swaraj Associates. Police said that instead of depositing the money from the sale in the account of the joint entity, he transferred nearly 11.5 crore to the account of his own firm, Rajhans Builders and Developers.

 
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