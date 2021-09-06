Builder stabbed to death on way to temple in Mumbai’s Virar

A Virar builder was stabbed to death by unknown assailants early on Monday morning. Thirty-one-year-old Nishant Kadam from Phoolpada was on his way to the Shiv temple near the Papadkhind dam at around 3am when he was fatally attacked. The killers escaped in the dark.

Kadam would visit the temple every Monday to offer prayers during this auspicious month of Shrawan, this Monday being the last one. Despite all religious places being closed due to Covid-19,a few Shiv temples would open the gates in the early hours for Shrawan month till 7am for devotees.

The assailants were hiding behind a tree and stabbed him with a sharp-edged weapon several times, killing him on the spot. The Virar police are at the site and an officer privy to the case said they do not know whether Kadam was alone at the time. They have registered a case of murder under Section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and are awaiting the post mortem report. Preliminary reports say business rivalry could be the motive but the Virar police are probing all angles and are to question the family about Kadam’s weekly visits to the temple.