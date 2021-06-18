Bulk drug park project at Raigad: Maharashtra decides to take locals into confidence

The Maharashtra government is making all the efforts to get the ₹30,000 crore bulk drug park (BDP) project at Raigad approved by the Centre. It has decided to take all the locals and farmers in confidence to make setting up of the project a smooth process. It has also decided to give competitive rates against land to be used for the project and also decided to give back 10% of developed land to the affected people. The decision was taken in a meeting chaired by chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday.

The decision assumes significance considering strong opposition to the proposed Nanar oil refinery project at Ratnagiri, which would have brought an investment of ₹100,000 crore in the state.

The state government is hoping to get approval from the Centre and is also ready to go ahead with the project even if the Centre’s decision goes otherwise, the officials said.

The Centre has proposed three bulk drug parks to be set up in the country to reduce the dependence of the Indian drug manufacturing companies, especially from China. It has asked the states to send their proposal for incentive schemes and the top three attractive schemes will be selected by the Centre for setting up the bulk drug park. If approved it will get a grant of ₹1,000 crore for the project.

The state government has earmarked 5,000 acres of land covering 17 villages in Roha and Murud tehsils of the Raigad district for the project.

In a review meeting held on Thursday, the chief minister asked the officials to ensure locals will not be migrated because of the project. He also directed to take locals in confidence before going ahead with the project.

“The project involves no rehabilitation at all as we are not using a single piece of residential plot for the project. Moreover, over 80% land is non-cultivable and around 20% cultivable land for which competitive rates will be offered to the affected people,” said a senior official, requesting anonymity.

“In addition to the compensation against the land, they will also get 10% developed land which will be allowed to be used for commercial, residential and industrial purposes. The villagers can also give them on lease and create a permanent source of income for them. The affected families will be given jobs in the project and the state government will also develop skill development centres to create skilled labours for the project.,” said state industries minister Subhash Desai.

“Fishing is a major source of income for the locals in the district considering that the state government has decided to release sewage water 10-km deep sea. Consequently, local fishermen will not be affected by the project,” said Aditi Tatkare, minister of state for industries. “Besides, the corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds of the pharmaceutical firms will be used for developing strengthening of civil amenities and welfare schemes for the locals,” she added.

On October 29, 2020, the state cabinet has decided to waive 100% goods and services tax (GST) on the first sale of the product from the drug bulk park. It has waived electricity fees against power consumption for the next ten years, a waiver in stamp duty for buying a plot, taking a plot on a lease, bank loan and other related activities. The state has also decided to give a concession of ₹1.5 per unit in power tariff for a period of ten years against power consumption for the project.

Besides, the firms will also get a concession of ₹2 per unit against power consumption for sewage management, water supply, solid waste management and other related activities for ten years. This particular concession will be provided by the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) against which the state government will pay ₹50 crore per annum to the industrial body. The state government will also assist MIDC in getting a license for power supply for the parks, said an official from the state industries department.