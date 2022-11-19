Bullet wounds found on bizman’s body

Navi Mumbai: The Panvel Taluka police have found bullet wounds on the chest of a 44-year-old businessman, whose body was found in an Audi parked near Karnala along Mumbai-Goa highway on Friday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The police also found that the businessman, Sanjay Karle, had bought the red Audi in the name of his friend, Tejas Salve, a few years back, but he himself used it.

According to the police, the car was parked at the spot since Thursday and it was only on Friday that someone noticed a body inside the vehicle and informed the police.

The police are also analysing his call detail records.

Deputy police commissioner, zone II, Pankaj Dahane, said, “We have sent the body for further investigation to JJ Hospital. Three teams are working on the case and talking to all friends and family of the deceased to get the idea about who had enmity against the deceased. Karle was booked in a Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) case and came out on bail six months ago.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Karle, according to Talegaon police, had criminal cases against him in the past.

Sources said, “Karle had told his family that he is going to Mumbai for some official work, but it is unclear why his car was found on Goa highway.” The police teams are working on different aspects and technical details.