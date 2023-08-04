Sion-Panvel flyover maintenance stuck in red tape

Navi Mumbai

Bureaucratic haggles are proving to be the foremost hurdle in the repair and maintenance of the flyovers constructed across the Sion-Panvel Highway. Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) plan to take over four flyovers falling under its jurisdiction through Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is now shelved after the Public Works Department (PWD) raised objection to any such transfers.

“The construction of the flyovers across the 23 KM- Sion Panvel Highway was done by MSRDC on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis. So technically post the completion of the construction work these flyovers were to be handed over to PWD. The land on which these flyovers has been built belongs to PWD so there can be no transfers done without the consent of PWD therefore the objection to letting NMMC or any other body take responsibility of its maintenance,” said the superintending Engineer (PWD), S.Sapatnekar.

NMMC termed the unkempt flyover of bringing bad repute to the city had decided to look into the maintenance and beautification of the flyover constructed in Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul and Belapur. General body in 2017 had given its approval to seek from MSRDC transfer of the three flyovers. “The bad condition of the road every monsoon was tarnishing the city’s image and NMMC was held responsible. So in spite of the road not coming under NMMC, it was decided by the corporation to voluntarily take the responsibility so that at least the 14 km stretch is maintained and we had even come to an agreement but PWD took objection and has said of looking into the road repair works by themselves,” said the municipal commissioner, NMMC, Rajesh Narvekar.

PWD’s objection however has put an end to the plans. “MSRDC has constructed the flyovers and had even handed over the four flyovers but a month back PWD expressed its objection stating the road belongs to them. We therefore have decided not to pursue this matter any further. Almost 10 crore worth of maintenance work planned on each of these flyovers are now shelved,” said the NMMC, city engineer (CE), Sanjay Desai.

In wake of the bad condition of the road proving to be dangerous for daily commuters, a PIL filed in 2018 by Navi Mumbai resident Deepak Singh has once again sought from the HC bench a fresh hearing on the issue. PWD meanwhile lays the onus for the poor condition of the road on MSRDC. “ The toll collection booth at Vashi which is operational until December 2026 is the financial means for MSRDC to ensure the roads on this stretch are maintained. Since money is getting collected then there is no reason for MSRDC to transfer the responsibility to a third party,” said Saptanekar.

When contacted, Managing Director (MSRDC) Radheshyam Mopalwar stated adhering to the state’s decision. “ There were some thoughts on this line but whatever is the final order from the state government will be followed,” he said.

