Burglar boasts about his short stint with Aryan Khan in jail, lands in police net again

Giving interviews to news channels and boasting about his short stint with actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan inside Arthur Road jail in Mumbai proved costly for a 44-year-old barrack-mate of Aryan Khan. Police identified Shrawan Nadar, who was lodged in barrack number 1 with Aryan, when he was giving interviews to news channels and arrested him in pending cases.

Originally from Tamil Nadu, Mankhurd resident Nadar was lodged at Arthur Road jail after his arrest in a theft case of Matunga police station. On Saturday, he boasted before television cameras that he was lodged in the same barrack, in which 23-year-old Aryan was lodged.

He said, two came to the jail almost the same time. In around 10 days he was granted bail and accordingly he walked out of the jail.

On Thursday when Bombay high court granted bail to Aryan and two others, Nadar went to Arthur Road jail, expecting Aryan would come out, but it didn’t happen.

At the time, Nadar spoke to media persons and claimed that he saw Aryan weeping inside the jail and he also had a haircut etc. He also claimed that Aryan requested him to go and meet his father (Shah Rukh Khan) in Bandra and asked him to send some money inside the jail. He said, accordingly he had visited Mannat in Bandra to see Aryan’s family and give them his message. But security persons did not entertain him.

“It is not clear whether Aryan asked him to send a message to his family or Nadar planned to extract money from his family, but one thing is verified that he was also in barrack number 1 where Aryan was lodged,” said a police officer.

“While Nadar was busy giving interviews to news channels, describing Aryan’s life inside the jail, coincidentally, Juhu police officers who were looking for Nadar for past eight months in a housebreaking case, spotted him (Nadar) on the television screen. They immediately alerted local crime branch (unit-3) officials, following which Nadar was immediately detained from outside the jail and was taken to the crime branch unit. Later he was handed over to the Juhu police,” said a crime branch officer, requesting anonymity.

Senior inspector Shashikant Mane of Juhu police station said, “Nadar has 13 cases of housebreaking and thefts against him. He has three cases on him from our police stations and was wanted in a housebreaking case for the past eight months. A local court on Friday remanded him to police custody up to November 1.”