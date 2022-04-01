Businesses welcome decision to withdraw Covid curbs, leave face mask decision to consumers

Mumbai: After two years of on and off lockdown and strict curbs to control the spread of Covid-19, the state government’s decision to lift all restrictions from April 1 in Maharashtra was a welcoming change for industries and businesses.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On the ‘advisory’ of wearing face masks in public, the traders and those working in the hospitality sector said that they would leave it to the patrons if they want to wear them in the establishments.

Subhash Desai, minister for industries shared, “The decision will have a massive benefit. The wheels of the economy will begin turning again. Associations of industries and traders had been demanding that these restrictions be done away with. This will speed up economic activities. Earlier, there were restrictions regarding numbers and travel when it came to organising industrial exhibitions, tours, and delegations. Since these conditions have been removed, things will come back to normal like in the pre-pandemic period.”

Viren Shah, president, of the Federation of Retail Traders welfare association- Maharashtra (FRTWA), echoed the sentiment. “This was long overdue. Doing away with the rule of making masks mandatory will definitely help traders,” he noted that earlier, there were instances of civic cleanup marshals “targeting” shopkeepers for their patrons being unmasked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Now, the business will pick up, flights will resume, NRIs and foreign tourists will come down and boost sales. In Mumbai, 20% of business is from NRIs and tourists due to their high purchasing power,” said Shah, who added that the hospitality and entertainment sector, restaurants, and lounges would get higher footfalls. Removing the restrictions on attendance at weddings will boost the businesses of halls, star hotels, and grounds where marriages were held. “The cycle will come back to normal,” he said.

However, Shah said they would leave masking and social distancing to the discretion of individual consumers. “This depends on the customers. We don’t force them,” he added.

Prakash Chavan, manager of the Liberty Restaurant near the Bombay Hospital, said that with the mask mandates being done away with, they could advise customers to wear them but could not insist on it. “This will depend on their discretion,” he admitted, while stating that their staff would continue to use masks and disposable headgear to ensure the safety of their patrons.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The decision (to do away with restrictions) will benefit restaurants. The customers can come without apprehension,” said Chavan.

Railway commuters too welcomed the move to do away with the mandatory double vaccination norm for season tickets. “Better late than never,” said Subhash Gupta, who heads the Rail Yatri Parishad. “There is a steady fall in the patient load in Mumbai and Maharashtra. It is not as if the Covid virus spreads only on a local train. There were no curbs on travelling in BEST buses or ST buses,” he noted.

Gupta said that however, the state government must stagger the timings of its offices and those of private establishments as well to ensure that they functioned in two shifts. This would reduce the crowding inside the local trains and public transport.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Doctors to keep the mask on

However, the hospital authorities want their medical and non-medical staff to keep their masks on, even as the state government has now made the masks optional. “I am of the opinion that we should not throw caution to the wind,” said Dr Sujit Chatterjee, chief executive officer of Powai’s Hiranandani Hospital.

“We have instructed all hospital staff to continue with their masks. But as far as the visitors are concerned, we are not keeping any mandates. We have instructed security that those visiting the hospital have the right to choose if they want to wear a mask or not,” said Chatterjee.

Dr S Narayani, zonal director of the Fortis Hospitals in Mumbai said that the caregivers in the hospital will continue to remain masked. “We’ve not tightened or loosened our mask directives. The measure is in place to protect the individual and prevent the spread of infection. At this juncture, it is more about self-vigilance,” she said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Public hospitals too have not issued any circulars with fresh mandates. “We advise that our medical and non-medical staff should continue wearing masks but we cannot enforce any mandate. The same goes with the visitors in the hospital,” said Dr Sangeeta Ravat, dean of the civic-run KEM Hospital in Parel.