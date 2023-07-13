Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man booked for duping farsan traders of 52 lakh

Man booked for duping farsan traders of 52 lakh

ByMegha Sood
Jul 13, 2023 12:42 AM IST

After they learned how to go about their business from Madhavlal, they asked him to make the farsan for their clients. In June, Madhavlal took ₹52 lakh from the clients and instead of giving it to Patil, he deposited the amount in his account and failed to deliver the order

MUMBAI: A 56-year-old businessman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a 31-year-old man and his partners from Vasai of 52 lakh. The accused fled with their investment money without delivering the farsan (savoury snacks) order to the clients.

Man booked for duping farsan traders of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>52 lakh
Man booked for duping farsan traders of 52 lakh

According to the Mandvi police, the complainant, Rupesh Ashok Patil, wanted to start a farsan business in March 2023, and he convinced a few of his friends to invest in the business. Since they had no knowledge of the business, they met Manoj Kumar Madhavlal, a resident of Evershine City, Vasai East, who is experienced in business and trade.

After they learned how to go about their business from Madhavlal, they asked him to make the farsan for their clients. In June, Madhavlal took 52 lakh from the clients and instead of giving it to Patil, he deposited the amount in his account and failed to deliver the order.

Patil realized that they were duped, they approached the police and registered a case against Madhavlal under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are trying to trace Madhavlal at present as he is absconding. We are also trying to track the bank accounts of Madhavlal,” said a police officer from Mandvi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out