MUMBAI: A 56-year-old businessman was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly duping a 31-year-old man and his partners from Vasai of ₹52 lakh. The accused fled with their investment money without delivering the farsan (savoury snacks) order to the clients. Man booked for duping farsan traders of ₹ 52 lakh

According to the Mandvi police, the complainant, Rupesh Ashok Patil, wanted to start a farsan business in March 2023, and he convinced a few of his friends to invest in the business. Since they had no knowledge of the business, they met Manoj Kumar Madhavlal, a resident of Evershine City, Vasai East, who is experienced in business and trade.

After they learned how to go about their business from Madhavlal, they asked him to make the farsan for their clients. In June, Madhavlal took ₹52 lakh from the clients and instead of giving it to Patil, he deposited the amount in his account and failed to deliver the order.

Patil realized that they were duped, they approached the police and registered a case against Madhavlal under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We are trying to trace Madhavlal at present as he is absconding. We are also trying to track the bank accounts of Madhavlal,” said a police officer from Mandvi police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON