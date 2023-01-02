Byculla Zoo breaks all-time record, sees 32,820 visitors on first day of NY

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Published on Jan 02, 2023 12:52 AM IST

Out of the total, 27,262 visitors went to the zoo and bought a physical ticket. The revenue generated from it stood at 9.60 lakh. On the other hand, 5,558 visitors purchased online tickets and 4.18 lakh revenue was generated from it. (HT PHOTO)
Mumbai: The Veer Jijabai Bhosle Vanaspati Udyan Va PraaniSanghralay – also known as the Byculla Zoo – on Sunday, saw a footfall of around 32,820 visitors and earned a whopping 13.78 lakh. With this, the zoo broke the previous record of single-day visitors of 31,8141 on November 6, 2022.

Out of the total, 27,262 visitors went to the zoo and bought a physical ticket. The revenue generated from it stood at 9.60 lakh. On the other hand, 5,558 visitors purchased online tickets and 4.18 lakh revenue was generated from it.

Additional security guards were deployed to control the crowd and the main entrance was temporarily closed.

“However, as it was not possible to accommodate everyone after the main entrance was closed at 4.45 pm, some tourists had to withdraw reluctantly,” said Dr Sanjay Tripathi, director of the zoo.

The zoo has been renovated and various birds and animals have been new entrants to this place. A penguin exhibition has also been created along with it. Therefore, this zoo has become a rightful attraction for visitors not only from Mumbai but also from all over the country, especially for children.

There is a huge increase in the number of people visiting these parks and zoos, especially during weekends and public holidays.

Earlier on November 6, 2022, 31,841 visitors were seen in the zoo. On that day, a revenue of about 11.12 lakh was accumulated in the coffers of the BMC.

