‘Cabinet expansion soon,’ says Eknath Shinde amid symbol tussle with Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, whose rebellion toppled the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and replaced Uddhav Thackeray more than a month ago, has yet again said that his cabinet will have new members soon. Talks about the expansion of the state's new cabinet have been brewing since Shinde and his deputy, Devendra Fadnavis, took oath. They are currently the only members of the state cabinet.

On Friday evening, Shinde was seen leaving Fadnavis' residence in Mumbai. "The cabinet expansion will be done soon. The Prime Minister has organised a program in Delhi for which Devendra Fadnavis is going to Delhi tomorrow," the Maharashtra chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Another member of the rebel Shiv Sena camp told news agency PTI that the much-awaited cabinet expansion will take place before August 15. The two leaders took oath on June 30 and became the only members of the new government amid an ongoing tussle over who will be the Sena chief – Thackeray, who currently holds the post, or Shinde, who swept majority in the state assembly and has the support of more than half of party leaders.

Former minister Uday Samant, who is a spokesperson of the Sena's rebel faction led by Shinde, said that the guardian ministers will hoist the tricolour in their respective districts on Independence Day. Guardian ministers are appointed to look after development plans and related affairs of each district. It is an additional responsibility given to members of the council of ministers.

The opposition Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), on the other hand, has been slamming the Shinde government over the delay in cabinet expansion and asked if it was not getting the right 'muhurat' (auspicious occasion) to undertake the exercise.

Shinde and Thackeray camps are also locked in a bitter fight over party symbol even as Shinde said he did not “need an election symbol to get elected by people”.

The Election Commission has asked both factions to submit documents by Monday in support of their claims on Shiv Sena's election symbol - bow and arrow - for laying claim on their political outfit.

