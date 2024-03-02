Mumbai: The Reay Road cable-stayed road over bridge, a crucial east-west connector of the city and the second cable-stayed bridge in Mumbai after the Bandra Worli Sea Link (BWSL) is likely to be ready by May 2024, two months later from its previous deadline of March. Cable-stayed bridge at Reay Road is likely to be ready by May

The Maharashtra Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation (MRIDC), also called Maharail, has completed 70% of the work on its construction and is currently in talks with the Central Railway for taking blocks in March.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Maharail officials said foundation work is complete while launching the girder and superstructure work is in progress. “As of date, about 70% of work for this cable-stayed ROB is complete. If all right of way (ROW) is cleared, we will by May finish constructing the bridge, which started in February 2022,” said an MRIDC official.

Right of way (ROW) is the legal right to go first across a road, before other road users.

Sources said Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) and Central Railway have to relocate one ticket counter and 15 GI sheds of workshop; 130 huts are cleared.

The Reay Road Cable Stayed ROB has a centre pylon system, wherein stay cables are erected on the central spine girder of the bridge. MahaRail has designed the cable-stayed ROB with limited piers and less foundation, with the help of cable-stayed cables. The individual segments are prefabricated at the fabrication yard and are transported to the site for erection while for the straight alignment, a simple steel girder system is adopted for easy and speedy construction.

“The new cable-stayed ROB with a longer span minimises infringements with underground utilities. It will have six lanes with footpaths for pedestrians and smooth traffic,” said an official from MRIDC.

The bridge structures will allow traffic movement through the underpass of Barrister Nath Pai Road and will maintain the required vertical clearance for passing vehicles under the eastern freeway. Additionally, MRIDC has designed architectural LED lighting on the proposed bridge which will enhance the aesthetic appeal. Reconstruction of 10 dilapidated British Era ROBs across Mumbai includes Ready Road, Byculla, Tilak Bridge (Dadar) and Ghatkopar ROB.

BOX:

- Length of ROB: 385 metres with 2 down ramps

- Number of lanes: 6 lanes

- Estimated Cost: ₹45 crore

- Probable deadline: May 2024