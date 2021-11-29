Came to power democratically, ruling autocratically, Sena slams Modi

Mumbai Shiv Sena on Monday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his statement on dynasty politics being a threat to democracy, and said that the biggest threat to the country is coming to power in a democratic way but ruling it in an autocratic manner.

An editorial in Sena mouthpiece Saamana also defended the Congress party and said it believes in democratic values.

On the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, the prime minister had criticised the Congress and said, “Party for the family, by the family...do I need to say more? If a party is run by one family for many generations, then it isn’t good for a healthy democracy. How can the parties, which have lost their democratic character, protect democracy?”

The editorial said, “The biggest threat to democracy is this tendency to come to power democratically and rule in an autocratic manner. Congress party believes in democratic values. Yes, there can be political differences with Congress, but it has not sold the pillars of democracy.”

The editorial further targeted Modi and said that the prime minister attacked the Congress party, which in the past 10 years has become politically weak. This suggests that PM Modi is afraid of Congress as it could be an alternative to BJP.

Without naming Congress, Modi criticised the party. In the last 10 years, Congress has weakened politically. Repeatedly attacking the party means that prime minister Modi still fears Congress,” it said and added that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has received a good response from Uttar Pradesh.

Further, it said that there is no difference between a family-run political party and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is controlled by people, who are under the prime minister. It said, “BJP, which once had illustrious leaders such as Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Sushma Swaraj, Arun Jaitely, Pramod Mahajan, Venkaiah Naidu, has not become a “dictatorship of one group”.”

“BJP is not a ‘family party’ but in the past few years, it has become a dictatorship of one particular group. After Mr Modi became the prime minister, a leader from Gujarat was made the party chief. This arrangement was made so that the reins of the party and power remain in his hand. Congress’ reins in the hands of Gandhi family is akin to BJP’s reins in the hands of people who are under the prime minister’s thumb,” it said.

As a policy, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP did not respond to criticism.