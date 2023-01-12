Can discuss alliance if Shinde snaps ties with BJP, says Prakash Ambedkar

Nearly a two-hour-long meeting between chief minister Eknath Shinde and Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar late on Wednesday night has sparked speculation in political circles about a possible alliance ahead of the crucial civic polls.

Ambedkar, however, brushed aside any such idea, saying he had already finalised a deal with Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray and he would never ally with partners of BJP. But he would consider joining hands with Shinde if he severed ties with the saffron party, he added.

“My party’s stand is very clear; we will not join hands with BJP or its partners. BJP and RSS want to bring back a system which we oppose and Shinde knows this,” Ambedkar told reporters on Thursday.

He also said the talks with Thackeray were over and now it was up to the latter to make an announcement. “We have even worked out a seat-sharing formula but I cannot disclose it. Thackeray wants VBA to be part of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi along with Congress and NCP. But both parties seem to have reservations about my entry.”

When contacted, Sena leader Subhash Desai said his party chief had a good discussion with Ambedkar and they were serious about the alliance. “We are also going to talk to Congress and NCP (on inclusion of VBA in the coalition). Soon, we will come out with a positive decision.’’

VBA spokesperson Siddharth Mokle also clarified that the discussion with the CM was about the memorial to Dr B R Ambedkar that the state government is building in Indu Mill compound.