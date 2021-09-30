Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Car falls into Bhatsa river after colliding with another on bridge in Shahpur accident

A head-on collision between two vehicles sent one of them hurtling into the Bhatsa river in Shahpur on Thursday; the accident occurred on the Sapgaon Bridge over the river
By Gautam S. Mengle, Thane
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 07:29 PM IST
In a road accident on Thursday, two cars collided on Sapgaon Bridge in Shahpur on Thursday, sending one of them into the Bhatsa river. The driver of the car was pulled out of the river and sent to local hospital (HT FILE)

A head-on collision between two vehicles sent one of them hurtling into the Bhatsa river in Shahpur on Thursday.

According to the Shahpur police, the incident occurred at around 2.30pm on the Sapgaon Bridge over the river. Officials said that a WagonR and a Ford Eco travelling in opposite directions collided hard and the impact of the collision caused the WagonR to crash through the concrete railing of the bridge and fall into the river.

“Some local residents who had witnessed the accident immediately jumped into the river. They pulled out the driver of the WagonR and rushed him to the Rural Hospital in Shahpur. He was later shifted to a private hospital in Kalyan,” police inspector Rajkumar Upase, Shahpur police station said.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation, the victim has been identified as Vikas Shirke.

“We haven’t been able to record a statement from the victim as yet. An FIR in the matter will be registered after the necessary inquiries are conducted,” Upase said.

