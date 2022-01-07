Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Case filed against BJP leader for ‘derogatory’ remark against Rashmi Thackeray
Case filed against BJP leader for ‘derogatory’ remark against Rashmi Thackeray

Police officers from Pune are reportedly on their way to Mumbai to arrest Jiten Gajaria from the social media cell of the BJP.
File photo of Rashmi Thackeray with her husband and Maharashtra CM Uddhab Thackeray.(ANI)
Published on Jan 07, 2022 01:34 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

A case was registered against one Jiten Gajaria from the social media cell of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly posting objectionable content against Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar.

According to an ANI input, police officers from Pune were on their way to Mumbai to arrest him.

Earlier in the day, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar hit out at Gajaria saying the BJP is passing derogatory comments on the daughter-in-law of Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray who helped the BJP become a big name in politics.

She added that Gajaraia is a turncoat who is now passing derogatory comments on Maharashtra women. "Who is Jiten Gajaraia? He has jumped from the NCP to the BJP like a kangaroo and today he is passing such derogatory comments about women of Maharashtra, about Rashmi Bhabhi," Pednekar was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On January 4, Gajaria had reportedly posted a photo of Rashmi Thackeray with the caption "Marathi Rabri Devi". He deleted the tweet following a massive uproar.

