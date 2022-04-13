Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, 2 others for holding sword at political rally in Thane
mumbai news

Case registered against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, 2 others for holding sword at political rally in Thane

A case has been registered against MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, Thane MNS president, Avinash Jadhav, and party worker, Ravindra More, for allegedly holding a sword during the political rally held in Thane on Tuesday
MNS leader, Raj Thackeray, at a rally in Thane on Tuesday. Naupada police have filed a case against Thackeray and two others for holding a sword at the rally. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 06:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thane

A case has been registered against MNS chief, Raj Thackeray, Thane MNS president, Avinash Jadhav, and party worker, Ravindra More, for allegedly holding a sword during the political rally held in Thane on Tuesday.

At the rally, when Thackeray stepped on the podium, he was gifted a sword by Jadhav and More. Thackeray took out the sword from the scabbard and showed it to the audience.

An officer from Naupada police said, “We have filed a case against the three under the Arms Act, Section 4 (Whoever fails to deliver-up a licence when so required by the licensing authority) and Section 25 on Wednesday.”

In his controversial speech at the rally, Thackeray had asked the State Government to remove the loudspeakers in mosques by May 3 or else his party would play Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosques in the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP