Cattle, goats killed in landslide, vets to rescue of injured

Khalapur: Even as the number of people killed continues to rise at Irshalwadi, the cattle and goats reared by the tribals too have suffered casualties. Several cows and goats have either died, are injured or buried under debris caused by heavy landslides due to continuous downpour in Raigad district.

Mumbai, India - July 21, 2023: Ragi Pardhi, 45, whose 14 relatives were died in the landslide at Irshalwadi village, Khalapur in Raigad, bid farewell to the animals and bull that died in the incident during rescue operations are going on the second day where people trapped under rubble after landslide in Khalapur Irshalwadi Village in Raigad, Maharashtra, India, on Friday, July 21, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

D Ratnakar Kale, district animal husbandry commissioner, Raigad district, said, “Three bulls and a calf were found dead on Thursday, while a goat and a kid were found dead on Friday. Our team has treated 11 goats and 10 cattle injured in the landslide.”

The animal husbandry department and Raigad district council’s animal husbandry officials rushed to the landslide location to take stock of the situation and treat injured animals.

Animal rescue works, which began at 5.30am on Thursday, are being conducted under the guidance of Dr Kiran Patil, chief executive officer of Zilla Parishad.

The department has set up a makeshift control room in Namrichawadi and the district administration control room has deputy commissioner of animal husbandry, district animal husbandry officer and livestock development officer are monitoring the situation.

Dr Shyam Kadam, district animal husbandry officer, Raigad Zilla Parishad, Alibaug said, “Two of our teams comprising 14 officers and personnel are working at ground zero, including assistant commissioner, two livestock development officers, livestock supervisor and personnel, are working on both the routes to the hamlet.”

“Villagers told us that about 40 animals were reared in the hamlet, largely including cows and goats. The cattle are scattered across the village, and we believe that they were probably released in the wild and may not be trapped in the debris in large numbers,” Kadam added.

“Heavy rainfall and continuous mudslides are posing a big challenge, but all rescue teams have reached the hamlet,” he added.

“We are transporting saline and medicines as per the requirement to the team, which is treating goats and cattle,” Kale said and added, “Food is also being sent for the animals. On Friday, we received food from Saibaba Mandir Sansthan, Panvel, for the livestock, which was sent to the spot.”

