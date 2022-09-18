Cattle movement restricted in city to curb spread of lumpy skin disease

Mumbai: In order to curb the rapid spread of lumpy skin disease that is currently affecting cows and buffaloes, the Mumbai police have issued a set of restrictions concerning the movement of bovine animals within city limits.

The order will stay in effect from September 14 to October 13, after which a call will be taken as to whether it needs to be renewed, officers said.

According to data released by the state government last week, a total of 126 cattle have died so far due to the disease in areas like Jalgaon, Ahmednagar, Dhule, Akola, Pune, Latur, Satara, Buldhana, Amravati, Sangli, Washim, Jalna and Nagpur, which has led to this step.

The order to this effect, which was issued by deputy commissioner of police (operations) Sanjay Latkar, states that the greater Mumbai region has been declared to be a restricted zone under provisions of the Prevention and Control of Infection and Contagious Diseases in Animals Act.

“Under the said provisions, it is now forbidden to bring cattle out of the spaces where they are being raised. Citizens are also forbidden from bringing cattle affected with lumpy skin into contact with other animals or bringing their fodder, carcasses, hides of cattle or any product obtained from cattle into areas other than where the cattle are raised,” the order states.

Those involved in the husbandry of cattle are also forbidden from organising events such as ‘bazaars’, fairs or exhibitions where cattle are brought together in large numbers. Further, any cattle affected with the disease cannot be brought into any public gatherings or public spaces, the police said.

“Violation of these orders will invite action under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code,” the circular further states.

The order has been sent to all police stations, as well as officers of divisional assistant commissioners of police (ACPs) and DCPs, and police station personnel have been instructed to get in touch with all concerned civilians in their jurisdictions to make them aware of the order.

Officers said that awareness sessions will be held at the police station level from Monday and it will be impressed upon citizens that the lumpy skin disease is a matter of concern for the government and hence, containing it is a collective responsibility.