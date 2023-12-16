CBI acquires voice, handwriting samples of accused in bribery probe

MUMBAI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has collected voice and handwriting samples from an Indian Navy sailor (medical) stationed at the Indian Navy Hospital Station (Asvini) in Colaba. The move is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that the accused solicited a bribe from a job aspirant in exchange for ensuring a positive medical examination report.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sources within the agency reveal that the CBI is also working to recover WhatsApp messages related to the case that were purportedly deleted. The Navy personnel was apprehended on November 19 following intelligence provided by Military Intelligence (MI) regarding suspected irregularities in the recruitment process. The probe is exploring the possibility that the accused might have taken undue monetary advantage from other job aspirants, as well and the same is being verified, CBI sources said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The CBI alleges that the accused received illegal gratification amounting to ₹20,000 from the complainant, who is a job aspirant, after demanding ₹30,000. Searches at the accused’s premises post-registration of the case reportedly yielded potentially incriminating records, including a slip with names and phone numbers of candidates/recruits who attended re-medical at INHS Asvini Hospital on November 15 and 16.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Furthermore, the probe is verifying whether WhatsApp messages about the bribe demand were deleted and, if so, attempts will be made to retrieve them. CBI sources also claim that the accused allegedly demanded a bribe of ₹5,000 from another job aspirant.

“Prima facie, it appears that the accused has not only collected bribes from the complainant alone but has also demanded bribes from other candidates and so, a detailed investigation is being carried out,” a CBI source said. The agency has registered a case under section 7 (public servant taking gratification other than legal remuneration in respect of an official act) of the Prevention of Corruption Act against him.

The accused, arrested on November 19 by the CBI and was later granted bail by a city court, has however denied the allegations of wrongdoing and bribery as false and contrary to the facts. The accused alleged that he had refused to help the complainant when the latter approached him for medical clearance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON