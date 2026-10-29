CBI arrests income tax inspector while accepting ₹15-lakh bribe

Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday arrested an income tax inspector attached to its investigation wing in Mumbai after he was allegedly caught accepting ₹15 lakh in cash as a bribe from a person to close a departmental proceeding against him regarding a benami property. The agency registered a case against the accused inspector, identified as Subhash Yadav, and other unidentified individuals, based on the complaint. The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested an income tax inspector after he was allegedly caught accepting ₹15 lakh in cash as a bribe from a person to close a departmental proceeding against him regarding a benami property. (HT Photo)

The complainant had alleged that Yadav demanded a bribe of ₹20 lakh from him to facilitate the closure of a departmental proceeding against him relating to a benami property, which is pending with the Benami Prohibition Unit of the income tax department, officials said on Wednesday. After negotiation, the accused allegedly agreed to reduce the bribe demand to ₹15 lakh.

The complainant then alerted the CBI, after which officials laid a trap and allegedly caught Yadav while he was accepting the ₹15-lakh bribe. Searches conducted by the CBI at the accused’s premises led to the recovery of purportedly incriminating documents and ₹11 lakh in cash, officials said.

The arrested accused was produced before a special court in Mumbai on Wednesday, which remanded him to the CBI’s custody till Friday. The agency is investigating to determine whether he had any other accomplices, officials said.