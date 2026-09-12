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CBI begins probe into Disha Salian death case, records her father’s statement

After recording his statement at the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Salian said, “I have recorded my statement with the CBI and you can learn about it tomorrow. I have spoken about those who were involved

Published on: Sep 12, 2026, 07:52:30 IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: Ten days after the Bombay high court ordered the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian, the central agency on Friday recorded the statement of her father Satish Salian, as the first step in their investigation.

Mumbai, India. Sep 11, 2026 - Satish Salian, Disha Salian`s father arrives to record his statement before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in BKC, Mumbai, in the Disha Salian case. This is part of a Bombay High Court-directed probe into Disha's 2020 suicide case. Mumbai, India. Sep 11, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)
Mumbai, India. Sep 11, 2026 - Satish Salian, Disha Salian`s father arrives to record his statement before the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in BKC, Mumbai, in the Disha Salian case. This is part of a Bombay High Court-directed probe into Disha's 2020 suicide case. Mumbai, India. Sep 11, 2026. (Photo by Raju Shinde/HT Photo)

After recording his statement at the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Salian said, “I have recorded my statement with the CBI and you can see my statement when the FIR gets uploaded. I have spoken about those who were involved.”

After recording his statement at the CBI office in Bandra Kurla Complex, Salian said, “I have recorded my statement with the CBI and you can learn about it tomorrow. I have spoken about those who were involved.”

His lawyer, advocate Nilesh Ojha claimed that in Salian’s statement, he gave additional information apart from what was submitted to the Bombay High Court and his statement will become part of the CBI’s FIR. “The key points in the statement were that Disha Salian was gang-raped and then murdered, and there was a cover-up to hide the crimes, in which some then police officers were also involved,” Ojha said, alleging that several high-profile individuals and a former policeman had played a role in the case.

Initially, Satish Salian and his wife too maintained that they did not suspect any foul play in the death of their daughter and specifically said so in their statements given to the Malwani police. However, last year, Salian approached the high court, seeking independent probe into the incident claiming that his daughter had been raped and murdered.

Acting on his petition, the high court on September 2 ordered a CBI probe in the case after finding that the ADR inquiry was inadequate and noticing certain discrepancies in the inquiry report.

 
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