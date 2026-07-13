Mumbai: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered a corruption case against three people, including an auditor posted in the Pay and Accounts section of the Artillery and Army Aviation Centre in Nashik and two former Army personnel, for allegedly demanding and accepting bribes to process arrears and other dues.

CBI books defence auditor, 2 ex-army men in bribery probe

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The accused have been identified as auditor R Danodia and former Army personnel S Kumar and A Pandey. The FIR, registered on June 29, also names unknown public servants and private individuals.

According to the CBI, Danodia allegedly demanded and accepted bribes from the two ex-servicemen for processing and disbursing their arrears and claims. The case has been registered under provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to criminal conspiracy, bribery and obtaining undue advantage.

The agency said the case stems from its earlier investigation against Danodia in a bribery case registered on April 5, 2025. That case was one of 11 corruption cases filed against 15 officials of the Pay and Accounts section in Nashik following a Joint Surprise Check conducted in November 2024.

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{{^usCountry}} The earlier probe alleged that officials demanded and accepted bribes, often through middlemen, from serving and retired Army personnel to clear allowances and other financial entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The earlier probe alleged that officials demanded and accepted bribes, often through middlemen, from serving and retired Army personnel to clear allowances and other financial entitlements. {{/usCountry}}

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During the investigation, the CBI seized Danodia’s mobile phone. A forensic examination of the device allegedly uncovered WhatsApp conversations exchanged in October 2024 between Danodia and the two former Army personnel, indicating a fresh conspiracy.

According to the FIR, the chats suggested that Danodia demanded illegal gratification for processing arrears and claims. Investigators alleged that Kumar and Pandey transferred a total of ₹22,000 to a third person’s bank account at Danodia’s direction.