MUMBAI: A former senior official of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and a contractor firm have been booked by the CBI for an alleged overpayment of ₹92.29 lakh for construction work at Gondia airport by allegedly manipulating project records and measurements.

CBI books ex-AAI official for overpaying contractor

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The CBI has registered a case against the then assistant general manager (engineering-civil), S Singh, the contractor firm and unidentified public servants and private persons. The agency has alleged that the accused abused their official positions, falsified records and conspired to cause a wrongful loss to the AAI.

According to the agency, the contractor was awarded the work order in May 2023 for constructing an operational boundary along the extended portion of the airport runway. The project began in June 2023 and was completed in February 2024.

The agency alleged that Singh, who was posted as the overall civil in-charge at Gondia airport from August 24, 2023, certified measurements for the contractor’s bills and, in conspiracy with other officials, manipulated measurement books and records while permitting the use of unapproved materials by abusing their position as public servants.

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{{^usCountry}} A verification conducted by the CBI found that while the actual value of the work executed was around ₹3.5 crore, the contractor was allegedly paid ₹92.29 lakh in excess. The amount is yet to be recovered from the contractor, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A verification conducted by the CBI found that while the actual value of the work executed was around ₹3.5 crore, the contractor was allegedly paid ₹92.29 lakh in excess. The amount is yet to be recovered from the contractor, according to the FIR. {{/usCountry}}

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The CBI registered the case on the basis of “source information” and is investigating the roles of other allegedly involved officials and private individuals.