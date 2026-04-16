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CBI books two ex-DRI officials for 50 lakh bribe demand

The accused, former senior intelligence officer Deepak Kumar and intelligence officer Chetan Pareek of the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit, allegedly made the demand during the businessman’s custodial interrogation in October 2025

Published on: Apr 16, 2026 05:32 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: Two former Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Anti-Corruption Branch for allegedly demanding a 50 lakh bribe from an arrested businessman to favour him in a case.

CBI books two ex-DRI officials for 50 lakh bribe demand

The accused, former senior intelligence officer Deepak Kumar and intelligence officer Chetan Pareek of the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit, allegedly made the demand during the businessman’s custodial interrogation in October 2025.

The case was registered on March 30 after a DRI complaint was filed based on an internal regular monitoring against the duo and unidentified individuals, officials said. The investigation also involves a private individual, Ashutosh Yadav, and his role is currently under investigation but he has not been booked yet, officials said.

The businessman was arrested at Kolkata airport on September 30 and remained in DRI custody till October 4. During this time, the officers allegedly offered “favourable treatment” in exchange for 50 lakh. After being sent to judicial custody, the businessman informed his wife about the demand. She was later contacted by Yadav and others to arrange the payment.

The FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal conspiracy and bribing of public servant/s. After the alleged offence surfaced, Pareek, on deputation from CGST and Central Excise, was sent back to his parent department in October 2025. Kumar is currently posted with the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs (General) in Mumbai.

A DRI official said the case surfaced during routine internal monitoring and was referred to the CBI after a preliminary enquiry.

 
dri bribery cbi mumbai corruption mumbai‬
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