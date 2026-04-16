MUMBAI: Two former Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers have been booked by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI)’s Anti-Corruption Branch for allegedly demanding a ₹50 lakh bribe from an arrested businessman to favour him in a case.

CBI books two ex-DRI officials for ₹ 50 lakh bribe demand

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The accused, former senior intelligence officer Deepak Kumar and intelligence officer Chetan Pareek of the DRI’s Mumbai zonal unit, allegedly made the demand during the businessman’s custodial interrogation in October 2025.

The case was registered on March 30 after a DRI complaint was filed based on an internal regular monitoring against the duo and unidentified individuals, officials said. The investigation also involves a private individual, Ashutosh Yadav, and his role is currently under investigation but he has not been booked yet, officials said.

The businessman was arrested at Kolkata airport on September 30 and remained in DRI custody till October 4. During this time, the officers allegedly offered “favourable treatment” in exchange for ₹50 lakh. After being sent to judicial custody, the businessman informed his wife about the demand. She was later contacted by Yadav and others to arrange the payment.

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{{^usCountry}} On October 7, the businessman’s wife and an associate reached Andheri railway station to hand over the money. Yadav, who was working on contractual basis with F Cell of the DRI, allegedly met them and demanded the full amount. When the wife said she could arrange only ₹15 lakh, and requested to speak with Pareek. Yadav then called Pareek on speaker but he allegedly refused the partial payment and warned of consequences. The payment was not made. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On October 7, the businessman’s wife and an associate reached Andheri railway station to hand over the money. Yadav, who was working on contractual basis with F Cell of the DRI, allegedly met them and demanded the full amount. When the wife said she could arrange only ₹15 lakh, and requested to speak with Pareek. Yadav then called Pareek on speaker but he allegedly refused the partial payment and warned of consequences. The payment was not made. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The FIR cites the DRI’s preliminary enquiry, which found prima facie evidence of “connivance” among the accused. It also notes “that they (businessman’s family) were under threat being given by Chetan Pareek for which they acted in accordance to pay the demanded undue advantage.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FIR cites the DRI’s preliminary enquiry, which found prima facie evidence of “connivance” among the accused. It also notes “that they (businessman’s family) were under threat being given by Chetan Pareek for which they acted in accordance to pay the demanded undue advantage.” {{/usCountry}}

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The FIR was registered under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Prevention of Corruption Act pertaining to criminal conspiracy and bribing of public servant/s. After the alleged offence surfaced, Pareek, on deputation from CGST and Central Excise, was sent back to his parent department in October 2025. Kumar is currently posted with the Office of the Principal Chief Commissioner of Customs (General) in Mumbai.

A DRI official said the case surfaced during routine internal monitoring and was referred to the CBI after a preliminary enquiry.

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