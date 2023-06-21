Senior advocate Taraporevala celebrates 100th b’day, CJI extends wishes

MUMBAI: Senior advocate Vicaji Taraporevala is passionate about cricket and has seen India take on England in their first-ever test match in 1932. On Wednesday, the writer of six books completes a century of his own.

A day ahead of his 100th birthday, celebrations were held in the Judges Library of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, and the chief justice of India DY Chandrachud extended birthday wishes to Taraporevala.

The CJIs greetings were conveyed to Taraporevala by Dr Uma Narayanan, officer on special duty/registrar, Supreme Court, who came to the city specially for the celebrations.

The CJI, who was chairman of the Judges Library and was instrumental in giving Taraporevala access to the library to write his books, said that he had huge respect for the centenarian and prayed for his long life.

After cutting the cake, Taraporevala expressed his thanks to the CJI and the current chairman of the Judges Library committee for giving him the opportunity to celebrate his birthday, which falls on June 21, in the library where he spent most of his time after retiring from active practice.

Taraporevala was accompanied by five of his grandchildren, who along with other library staff, arranged for the celebrations.

The CJIs message conveyed to Taraporevala said that he wished him a happy 100th birthday and prayed for many more years. The CJI called Taraporevala an icon who is a role model for many advocates.

Born June 21, 1923, Taraporevala was the only one of his siblings to follow his father’s footsteps and become a lawyer. His other nine siblings and cousins chose to become engineers, teachers and businessmen.

While sharing details about his life, Kai Taraporevala the centenarian’s son said, “My father experienced the riots and upheavals, leading to the independence of India from the British. He attended inspiring speeches given by Mahatma Gandhi and other leaders in the maidans and public halls of Bombay (Mumbai).

“He saw with dismay how India’s independence turned into nationalisation and remembers how in the 1970s, an Indian prime minister turned democracy into a brief dictatorship.”

The birthday man shared that he was passionate about cricket and tennis and remembered seeing the first test match between England and India in 1933. He said he still cheers up while watching Wimbledon and can discuss the tennis prowess of players from Rod Laver to Roger Federer.

Speaking about the current times, Taraporevala said that he remains positive that his grandchildren and other youth of today will do better than the past world and will move forward towards greater liberty under the rule of law.

Referring to his decision to write books on various issues close to his heart, Taraporevala said he was indebted to CJI Chandrachud, who as the then chairman of the Judges Library committee had secured special permission for him to access the library from then chief justice of Bombay HC, Mohit Shah.

“I knew his father well and I had told him that if he continued doing good work he would be rewarded and he became the CJI. Similarly, the current CJI was also rewarded with the top judicial post in the country,” said Taraporevala.

The centenarian penned six books which includes Tales from the Bench and Bar, a light take on the court banter, Rule of Law and Leading Principles of Law, Law of Intellectual Property among others.

According to Kai, his father has completed the seventh book, which is awaiting publication and has already started work on his eighth book.

Regarding his sprightly body, Taraporevala said, “Until 20 years ago, my wife and I used to swim every day. Now, I do my own exercises in the morning when I wake up and again after my afternoon nap. I then take a short, vigorous walk in the evening. I also read and write every day. I believe that it is most important to intellectually occupy one’s mind as an unoccupied mind is a dangerous wandering vagabond.”

He concluded saying that his secret to a long life is, “Peace, love, good health in mind and body which would bring prosperity, prosperity, prosperity.”

