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Census to begin in Maha from May 1 with self-enumeration

This is the first time that citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration, via a form that has 33 questions, said Chief Principal Census Officer for Maharashtra Nirupama Dange

Published on: May 01, 2026 04:54 am IST
By Surendra P Gangan
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Mumbai: The first phase of the 2027 census will begin from May 1, celebrated as Maharashtra Day, with self-enumeration by citizens for the initial two weeks. From May 16, nearly 264,000 field enumerators and supervisors will fan out across the state, visiting every home, while the third and crucial phase that includes caste-based enumeration will be undertaken in February 2027, Chief Principal Census Officer for Maharashtra Nirupama Dange said during a media briefing on Thursday.

Census to begin in Maha from May 1 with self-enumeration

“This is the first time that citizens have been given the option of self-enumeration, via a form that has 33 questions,” Dange told reporters. The form will be available on a dedicated web portal (https://se.census.gov.in) developed by the offices of the registrar general and the census commissioner, and all personal information collected during the census will be kept strictly confidential. The information will not be used for any police investigations, court proceedings, or government verification, and it will be kept outside the purview of the Right to Information (RTI) Act, the census officer said.

Dange appealed to citizens to voluntarily participate in the process by visiting the official portal, and clarified that only one member per household could fill out the self-enumeration details; all family members were not required to do so individually.

Nearly 264,000 field enumerators and supervisors who will undertake the subsequent phase of the census have been provided 5-tier training, officials said.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Surendra P Gangan

Surendra P Gangan is Senior Assistant Editor with political bureau of Hindustan Times’ Mumbai Edition. He covers state politics and Maharashtra government’s administrative stories. Reports on the developments in finances, agriculture, social sectors among others.

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