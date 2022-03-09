Central agencies working for Fadnavis, alleges Pawar

Mumbai The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar said on Wednesday that the state government will investigate the 125 hours of footage submitted by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis to the deputy Speaker of the Assembly.

He said that if the recording is genuine, then it means the central agencies are working for Fadnavis. “They have that much resource to record video for 125 hours in a state government’s office? Power is being misused by the BJP-led central government as they have failed to destabilise the MVA government and have now resorted to tactics like harassing their leaders and ministers with the help of central investigation agencies,” Pawar added.

Pawar was responding to the allegations made by Fadnavis that public prosecutor Pravin Chavan purportedly instructed two senior police officers in Pune to frame former minister Girish Mahajan in a 2018 case.

On Tuesday, while submitting the pen drive to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwa, Fadnavis claimed that the video recordings show how conspiracies were hatched by the police and members of the MVA (Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress), to frame BJP leaders, including himself, in false cases at the office of special public prosecutor Pravin Chavan.

“It is admirable that Fadnavis or his associates succeeded in recording a video of 125 hours at an advocate’s office. If it is true, then no one can deny the use of a powerful agency behind this act and such agencies are only with the central government,” Pawar charged.

Over his name being dragged in the controversy, Pawar revealed that he had received a serious complaint against one of the colleagues of Fadnavis, which he personally forwarded to the former chief minister (Devendra Fadnavis) as it is better to verify a complaint before saying anything in public. “In response, Fadnavis informed that we will ensure it won’t be repeated and for me, the matter was closed,” Pawar informed.

BJP legislator and former minister Girish Mahajan was booked in a case of extortion, forgery among various others for allegedly trying to overtake a cooperative organisation in Muktainagar, Jalgaon district.

Pawar also responded to Fadnavis’ allegations that MVA is targeting opposition leaders. “Anil Deshmukh’s case is the best example of misuse of power and central agencies. He was put in jail following a complaint of a police official when the complainant in this case is also facing investigations. As per my information, 95 people were raided by the central agencies that includes his family members, staff, chartered accountant among others, around 200 people were called for questioning. Around 50 raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), around 20 by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and some 20 by the Income Tax (I-T) department,” the former union minister said.

He said that the BJP-led central government is misusing power as they have failed to destabilise the government. “Whatever is going on is disgraceful for the parliamentary democracy and unfortunately no one is trying to rectify them,” he commented.

Madhav Bhandari, vice president, state BJP unit, questioned why Pawar chose to react when his name was not mentioned by Fadnavis in the state Assembly.

“Why did Pawar react to the allegations when his name was not mentioned by Fadnavis or any BJP leader in the first place,” Bhandari said

Responding to the charges made by Pawar that the central agencies are working at the behest of Fadnavis, Bhandari said, “Between 2009 and 2014, the BJP led by late Gopinath Munde, (former union minister) came out with several documents against Pawar saheb and others at many occasions including ‘Sangharsh Yatra’, when we were not in power neither in the state nor at the Centre.”