Central government may take over Mahananda Dairy

Mumbai: Mahanand Dairy once a famous and profitable undertaking of the Maharashtra government may take over by the Central government through National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) as the talks about this takeover are in the advanced stage.

While answering the queries on calling attention motion in the legislative council Revenue Minister Radhakrishna Vikhe -Patil who is in charge of the Dairy Development department said that the state government is in the advanced stage of talks with the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) for the takeover of Mahanand. Mahanand is the undertaking of the Maharashtra government which was once known for its profitability and supply of milk across the city. The fate of 590 out of 940 employees could be in question as the NDDB has expressed its inability to accommodate all employees and said that it can accommodate 350 employees.

MLC Vijay Girkar, Praveen Darekar and Ekanath Khadse raised queries over the future of Mahanand dairy and its employees. Vikhe Patil said that the state government is committed to reviving the Mahanand dairy and they will not let it go into private hands. Vikhe Patil also said that the state government is in talks with NDDB for the takeover of Mahanand. They have expressed their reservation about accommodating all the employees and the discussion is still on.

