Central Railway: British-era Carnac Bridge warrants immediate demolition before monsoon
MUMBAI: The Central Railway (CR) has sought permission from the traffic police to carry out demolition of the 150-year-old British-era Carnac Bridge, before the monsoon. The bridge which is located in South Mumbai has been declared ‘unsafe’ by an audit conducted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay in 2018. CR has also sought permission from the city traffic department to stop traffic on the bridge.
The Carnac Bridge was constructed in 1867 in the Victorian era, primarily for bullock carts and horse-drawn carriages, and was restricted for heavy vehicles. However, today, it is a vital bridge connecting PD’Mello Road and DN Road. After discussions with the railway and BMC authorities, only Light Motor Vehicle (LMV) was allowed to operate on the bridge. A senior CR official informed, “We have discussed with the traffic and BMC authorities to demolish the bridge. It should be razed before the monsoon starts. A new bridge will be constructed here.”
Earlier, the CR had started construction of a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at Byculla railway station. Experts have also implemented speed restrictions of 30 kmph on all vehicles on the Byculla, Arthur Road, and Currey Road ROBs.
Experts from IIT-Bombay, Central, and Western Railway along with officials from the civic bodies had undertaken an audit of 445 bridge structures across the suburban railway tracks after the collapse of the Gokhale Bridge at Andheri railway station in July 2018.
Gautam Budh Nagar police sets up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations
To address complaints of cyber crime more efficiently, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has set up cyber helpdesks at 12 police stations in the district, each of which will have one police personnel who has been trainedto deal with cyber complaints. “In the second phase, more helpdesks will be set up considering the number of cyber complaints registered,” said in-charge of cyber cell, Baljeet Singh, Gautam Budh Nagar police commissionerate.
ED files 5,000-page charge sheet against Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday filed a 5,000-page charge sheet in the Mumbai sessions court against Maharashtra minorities development minister Nawab Malik. ED had on February 23 arrested the Nationalist Congress Party leader in connection with a money-laundering case registered against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and his close aides. The 62-year-old leader is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.
Varanasi DM Kaushal Raj Sharma bags PM’s Award
District magistrate Kaushal Raj Sharma received the Prime Minister's Award for Excellence in Public Administration 2021 for successful implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna in Varanasi. He received the award from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on the occasion of Civil Services Day at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday. Sharma effectively ensured implementation of PM Svanidhi Yojna and promoted digital payment and good governance. Varanasi topped the country in implementing the scheme.
Drones to be deployed for rhino count in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve
Drones would be deployed in counting of rhinos in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve. The decision has been taken due to high grasses in the rhino area, forest officials said. The rhino population estimation, earlier scheduled for Thursday in DTR was extended till Friday. This was done due to difficulties in locating one-horned rhinos inside rhino rehabilitation area on elephant backs, DTR officials said. The last estimation of 2018 in DTR estimated 42 rhinos in DTR.
Shops on ‘encroached land’: Ex-UP minister, others asked to reply to notice within a week
Former Uttar Pradesh minister Dr Dharam Singh Saini and others have been issued notices for constructing shops on an encroached land. If they fail to submit their reply within seven days, their shops will be demolished, the notice says. On the instructions of additional district magistrate (enforcement), Saharanpur, Archana Dwivedi, executive officer of Chilkana-Sultanpur nagar panchayat Jitendra Rana issued notices to the owners of 12 shops, including Saini, was April 19 (Tuesday).
