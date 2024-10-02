Central Railway installs polymer rings for train safety, Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases tech

Mumbai: The Central Railway has begun installing polymer rings in the springs of long-distance coaches as part of an initiative to improve train safety. These springs act as shock absorbers, ensuring smooth riding conditions for passengers. The specific polymer being used, known as Thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU), is designed to reduce friction in the springs and enhance overall safety. Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was shown this new technology during his inspection of the Wadi Bunder yard. HT Photo

On 1 October, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw was shown this new technology during his inspection of the Wadi Bunder yard, which has been remodelled into a maintenance facility for Vande Bharat trains.

Central Railway authorities have already fitted these cream-coloured TPU rings in the bogies of 45 coaches, with plans to install them in at least 40 more. The majority of these coaches undergo maintenance and are stationed at Wadi Bunder in Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). Each set of TPUs, comprising 34 rings, costs approximately ₹25,000 and is fitted per coach.

A Central Railway official stated, "By mid next year we will fit these TPUs in 1,600 coaches of long-distance trains. We are hopeful that these rings will show results and cases of spring failures will drop considerably."

In worst-case scenarios, spring failures can lead to the decoupling of coaches. Recent incidents have occurred on both Central and Western Railways. This July, coaches of the Panchavati Express decoupled near Kasara. Rail engineers explain that TPUs possess beneficial properties such as durability, flexibility, and resistance to abrasion, chemicals, oils, and grease.

The rings are being fitted in Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) coaches that operate on Rajdhani and Shatabdi train routes and are currently stationed at Wadi Bunder. Sources report that on Tuesday, Railway Minister Vaishnaw also examined plans to redevelop the Wadi Bunder yard, which has been operational since the 1860s.

According to the redevelopment plans, eight pit lines for Vande Bharat trains are being created, with five already in use. There are 11 lines on which trains are stabled. In total, the yard has the capacity to handle 47 rakes, maintaining and parking 32 trains that travel to various parts of the country. These are primarily trains that originate from CSMT station.