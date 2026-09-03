MUMBAI: The central government has approved the revised alignment of Metro 5 (Thane-Bhiwandi-Durgadi) with a notification issued on August 28. The notification assents to an extension, called Metro 5A, from Durgadi to Kalyan, with a spur from Bhoirwadi to Ulhasnagar. Confirming the development, MMRDA Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said the alignment was approved.

Centre gives approval to extension of Metro 5 to Kalyan and Ulhasnagar

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Metro 5’s stations are Kapurbawdi, Balkum, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjur Phata, Dhamankar Naka, Bhiwandi, Temghar, Rajnouli, Govegaon, Kongaon West and Kongaon East. Metro 5A and its spur will have stations like Durgadi, Khadakpada, Bhoirwadi, Chhatrapati Shivaji Path, Shanti Nagar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Chowk, Kalyan and Ulhasnagar, the last two being the new growth centres. As per the new amendment, a short section around Bhiwandi will be underground.

MMRDA, which is constructing Mumbai’s metro lines, will soon issue tenders for the construction of all three spurs, and work will begin soon. The car shed for Metro 5 will be at Kasheli.

Deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde has been pushing for the project. At present, most residents of the areas to be covered by the metro depend extensively on the suburban section of Central Railway, and many are forced to travel by outstation trains.

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{{^usCountry}} Phase 1 of Metro 5 between Thane and Bhiwandi is nearing completion and could open in 2027. The 11.9-km phase, built at a cost of ₹6,741.34 crore, runs from Balkum in Thane to Dhamankar Nagar in Bhiwandi and has six elevated stations. The corridor will also provide an interchange with Metro 4, which is expected to open part of its Thane stretch this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Phase 1 of Metro 5 between Thane and Bhiwandi is nearing completion and could open in 2027. The 11.9-km phase, built at a cost of ₹6,741.34 crore, runs from Balkum in Thane to Dhamankar Nagar in Bhiwandi and has six elevated stations. The corridor will also provide an interchange with Metro 4, which is expected to open part of its Thane stretch this year. {{/usCountry}}