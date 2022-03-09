Centre misusing power after failing to destabilise Maha govt: Pawar

MUMBAI: Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said the Maharashtra government will look into the video recording Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis presented in the assembly purportedly showing public prosecutor Pravin Chavan instructing police officers to “fix” Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Girish Mahajan in a 2018 case. Mahajan was booked in a case of extortion and forgery for allegedly trying to overtake a cooperative organisation in Jalgaon.

Pawar said if the recording is genuine, it means the central agencies are working for Fadnavis as only they have the resources to record such a long video in a state government office. He alleged the central agencies were working at Fadnavis’s behest while accusing the BJP-led central government of misusing its power after failing to destabilise the Shiv Sena-led state government by harassing their leaders.

On Tuesday, Fadnavis submitted a pen drive to deputy speaker Narhari Zirwal claiming it carried video recordings running into 125 hours allegedly showing how conspiracies were hatched in Chavan’s office to frame him and other BJP leaders in false cases.

Pawar said “it is admirable” that Fadnavis or his associates succeeded in recording such a long video. “One can imagine how many days the recording would have continued to cover 125 hours...if it is true, then no one can deny the use of a powerful agency...such agencies are only with the central government,” Pawar said. “One needs to understand the central government’s power and all their agencies are with Fadnavis and those who follow their ideology.”

Pawar referred to the dragging of his name in the controversy and added he received a “serious complaint” against one of Fadnavis’s colleagues. He added he forwarded the complaint to Fadnavis as it is better to verify a complaint before saying anything in public. “In response, I was informed that they will ensure it would not be repeated and for me, the matter was closed.” Pawar referred to raids at the premises of his nieces and added it clearly indicates who is the target.

Pawar said NCP leader and former minister Anil Deshmukh’s case is “the best example of misuse of power and central agencies”. He added Deshmukh was jailed on the complaint of former Mumbai commissioner Parambir Singh, who is also facing investigations. “...95 people were raided by the central agencies that include his family members, staff, chartered accountant among others.” He added around 200 people were called for questioning. “Around 50 raids were conducted by the Enforcement Directorate, around 20 by the Central Bureau of Investigation and some 20 by the Income Tax Department.”

Pawar said he has never heard that 90 raids were conducted against a person by various agencies. “It clearly shows how agencies are misused,” he said. “Whatever is going on is disgraceful for a parliamentary democracy and unfortunately no one is trying to rectify this.”

BJP leader Madhav Bhandari wondered why Pawar chose to react when his name was not mentioned in the assembly. He referred to Pawar’s allegations about the misuse of the central agencies and said, “Between 2009 and 2014, the BJP led by late Gopinath Munde came out with several documents against Pawar and others at many occasions including ....when we were not in power in the state or at the Centre. Pawar may have forgotten that.”

