CET releases tentative schedule for exams in March 2024
The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) for professional course admissions in the 2024-25 academic year will take place from April 16 to May 2, 2024. Over 600,000 students have registered for the exam, which is being held 22 days earlier than in previous years. The schedule has been released well in advance to allow students to prepare and streamline the admission process.
Mumbai: The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell has released the tentative schedule for a series of examinations set to commence in March 2024. These examinations are vital for students seeking admission to various professional courses in the 2024-25 academic year.
The eagerly awaited Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MH-CET) is scheduled to take place earlier than in previous years, spanning from April 16 to May 2. Over 6,00,000 students have registered for this crucial examination, demonstrating the increasing competition in professional course admissions.
This year’s MH-CET has been strategically planned 22 days ahead of the previous edition, which took place from May 9 to 20. In 2023, 6,36,089 students registered for the exam, with 354,573 boys and 281,515 girls among them. By conducting the CET on schedule, education authorities aim to expedite the admission process following the 12th-grade examinations.
The CET cell has chosen to announce the tentative schedule well in advance to enable students to commence their exam preparations in a timely manner. This move comes after disruptions to the academic calendar caused by the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years. Now, with the academic year running more smoothly, students can rely on a predictable timetable for CET exams and a streamlined admission process, including the admission cap round.