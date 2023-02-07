Chandrasekaran to head economic advisory council, Oppn questions Adani Jr’s presence

Mumbai: Tata Group chairperson N Chandrasekaran has been appointed head of the Maharashtra’s Economic Advisory Council, according to a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday. However, the presence of Gautam Adani’s son, Karan, as one of its members, did not go down well with some opposition parties.

Presence of Karan, who is CEO of Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd, in the council is being questioned by the opposition, particularly Shiv Sena (UBT), given the recent controversies surrounding the Adani Group.

Mukesh Ambani’s son, Anant Ambani is also a member of the council, which is expected to formulate strategies to make Maharashtra, a $1 trillion economy in five years. The council has to give its report within three months from the date of the first meeting.

The state government has linked its objective to make Maharashtra a $1 trillion economy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s plan of developing the economy of India to $5 trillion by 2027.

“Accordingly, to study and determine parameters of key indicators in all sectors, as well as to formulate strategies for growth in these sectors aligned with the objective of ‘$1 trillion economy’, involves extensive and in-depth consultation with various stakeholders in the state,” said a government resolution (GR) issued on Monday.

“It is expected that this deliberation will provide vital suggestions for preparation of a 5-year plan as well as necessary policy measures for all sectors to increase their share in Gross Domestic Product. Accordingly, the “Economic Advisory Council” of the State Government has been set up,” it adds.

The council is expected to advise the state government on any financial or other policy matters by the government, address issues of macroeconomic importance, suggest measures for achieving the sustainable development goals and determine parameters for important indicators in all sectors as well as to formulate strategies for growth in these sectors.

The council will have to a wide and deep exchange of views with different stakeholders of the state and suggest strategic measures for increasing their share in the gross domestic product of all sectors. They also will have to give a five-year plan document to the state government, says the GR.

Shiv Sena (UBT) objected to the appointment of Karan as the Adani Group is facing criticism following the Hindenburg report. Leader of opposition in legislative council and Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve alleged that the appointment of Adani on the council has proved how Shinde-Fadanvis government is working for Ajay Ashar, who is a close aide of CM Eknath Shinde, and Adani.

“Appointment of Karan Adani on State Economic Advisory Council has made it clear that state government is working for them. Instead of running government for Ashar and Adani, just give the government in their hand. We will not tolerate such things in Maharashtra,” said Danve in a post on Twitter.

The council has a total of 21 members, including economist Ajit Ranade, CEO of Mahindra and Mahindra Anish Shah, Dilip Shah MD of Sun Pharma, Sanjiv Mehta, CMD of Hindustan Unilever and three IAS officers — Rajgopal Devara, O P Gupta and Harshdeep Kamble.

