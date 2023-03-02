Chaos in legislature over Sanjay Raut’s ‘house of thieves’ remark

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut’s ‘house of thieves’ remark sparked an uproar in both houses of legislature on the third of a stormy budget session on Wednesday. MLAs from the ruling alliance – Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) - marched to the well of the house amid sloganeering, leading to three adjournments.

BJP MLA Atul Bhatkhalkar moved a breach of privilege motion against Raut to which assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar said he would decide on it on March 8 after a preliminary enquiry.

In retaliation, the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) moved a breach of privilege motion in the council, where it enjoys majority, against chief minister Shinde for calling the opposition ‘traitors’ on the eve of the budget session.

Speaking to the reporters on Wednesday morning, Raut called the legislature a chor mandal (a house of thieves), in an apparent reference to the rebel MLAs who had defected to Shinde faction. Soon after, Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena’s two other MVA partners - Congress and NCP - distanced themselves from the parliamentarian’s remark.

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar said calling the legislators thieves was a breach of privilege not only for them but also for the sovereign house. Ajit Pawar, leader of the opposition, seconded Shelar and said nobody could use such derogatory language on the pretext of freedom of speech. However, the statement should be checked before taking action against Raut, the NCP leader said.

Such a remark was uncalled for and the leaders from both sides should restrain from using such language, said Balasaheb Thorat, Congress’s legislative party chief. “However, if Raut’s language is objectionable, ridiculing the opposition leaders as traitors is equally condemnable.”

Bhatkhalkar said, “I have a video clip in which Raut can be seen using derogatory language against the legislature. He made this statement out of frustration after his close aide was arrested in a scam related to Covid-19.”

Shinde-led Shiv Sena leaders Bharat Gogawale and Yamini Jadhav too attacked Raut and demanded action against him.

In his defence, Raut said, “I will face the action. I am a real Shiv Sainik of Balasaheb Thackeray and I know no compromise. I have faced imprisonment in the past and there is no question of backing out now as well.”

Pawar’s colleague from NCP and MLC Eknath Khadse said Raut was not a member of either of the houses. “But if he had used such words they must be first examined before deciding if a breach notice was to be admitted or not.”

Assembly speaker Narwekar said after a preliminary inquiry he would take a call on whether to send the matter to the breach of privilege committee. “I have received Bhatkhalkar’s notice against MP and Samana’s executive editor Sanjay Raut. The remark is an insult to not only the elected representatives, the state legislature and the constitution but also to the people of Maharashtra. The remark needs to be thoroughly investigated. I will give my ruling (on whether to send the matter to the committee) on March 8.”

BJP and Shiv Sena MLAs, however, wanted an immediate ruling by the speaker, and Raut’s arrest.

Meanwhile, in the wake of absence of the committees in both the houses, the legislature issued notices to the group leaders of all the parties to submit their names for the appointment. Late on Wednesday, the assembly appointed a 15-member privilege committee headed by BJP’s Rahul Kul. BJP has six members, followed by three from NCP and two each from Shinde faction and Congress. There are also two independents who support the ruling alliance. However, Thackeray camp has found no place on the committee.

“We were demanding a decision by the speaker as he heads all the committees even if they are not formally constituted. Raut should have been punished immediately. However, the speaker wants to follow due process,” a leader from Shinde faction said, requesting anonymity.

The legislative council also witnessed noisy scenes after BJP MLCs wanted a breach of privilege motion to be admitted against Raut but deputy chairperson Neelam Gorhe (from Uddhav faction) said she would examine it. They also said since Thackeray was an MLC Raut’s statement meant that his party chief was a thief as well.

Countering the allegations, Sena (UBT) members pointed to how Shinde had called MVA legislators deshdrohis (anti-national) at a press conference on Sunday after they boycotted the customary tea party on the eve of the budget session. Later, leader of opposition Ambadas Danve sent a letter to Gorhe stating that they wanted to bring in a breach of privilege motion against Shinde.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said no one should call anyone anti-national or anti-Maharashtra.

At the same time, the utterances of Raut were not tolerable either, he said. “If we allow someone to call us chor, then people will not trust us. We can’t support anyone talking against the legislature. Uddhav Thackeray is a member of the council; by these utterances, it can be implied that he is a member of chor mandal.’’

Fadnavis agreed it was Gorhe’s right to accept or reject the notice, but if Raut was not controlled then thousands of such people would start speaking in that manner.