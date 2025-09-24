Mumbai: A local politician from Chembur and his family were booked on Monday for allegedly abetting the suicide of their 40-year-old neighbour. According to the victim’s family, he had been falsely implicated in the suicide of the leader’s 19-year-old son in January this year and had been distressed ever since. Chembur man dies by suicide; Neighbours booked for abetment

According to the police, the incident occurred on September 12, when the victim, a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) employee, died by suicide at his residence in Chawl Bungalows at Anand Nagar in Chembur. He is survived by his 38-year-old wife, a 17-year-old daughter, two sons aged 16 and 12, and his parents.

“We initially registered an accidental death report in connection with his death, but on Monday, his family approached us to file a complaint against the politician and his family. Subsequently, we recorded their detailed statements and registered a case against the 60-year-old political leader, along with his 48-year-old wife and two daughters aged 22 and 20, under sections 108 (abetment to suicide) and 126 (wrongful restraint) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita,” said a police officer from the Govandi Police Station.

According to the police, the dispute between the two families reportedly began in January this year, when the politician carried out construction work on the upper floor of his house, leaving iron grills from the new construction protruding towards the BMC employee’s house, which sparked tensions between the two families, resulting in constant arguments. The construction also included wooden extensions outside his house, which were blocking the way to the deceased’s residence.

The deceased’s family told the police that on January 31, the political leader’s 19-year-old son died by suicide for reasons that are still unclear. Following this, the leader allegedly leveraged his influence to have a false case registered against the BMC employee and 11 of his family members under sections 108 (abetment to suicide), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

“After the case was registered, the victim became increasingly stressed. The political leader also used his power to issue official letterheads to the BMC, pressuring them to dismiss him. Following a court hearing in the matter on September 10, he was very distressed, after which he died by suicide on September 12,” the deceased’s family told the police.