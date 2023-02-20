Chennai teen who came to Mumbai in a huff traced and reunited with mom

Mumbai: A 16-year-old girl from Chennai who ran away from her home on Friday after her mother scolded her for overusing her mobile phone and social media, was found the next day in Juhu and was handed over to her family.

The girl was traced through the joint efforts of Mumbai and Chennai police where a missing person case was registered.

According to the police, the girl who studies in class 10 and her mother was asking her to focus on her education instead of spending time on social media got upset and left home on Friday morning and boarded the train for Mumbai. She got off at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Saturday morning.

As the teenager had switched off her phone once she left home, her mother approached the Nilagare police station and registered a missing person complaint. The girl switched on the phone once she reached Mumbai and Chennai police got her location. A senior official of the Chennai police who knew Mumbai police inspector Sanjay Gaikwad, who is currently posted in the crime branch at Wardha district, contacted him and informed him about the missing girl and her location in Mumbai.

Gaikwad immediately alerted his batchmate inspector Vijay Jadhav, who is the deputy commissioner of police (operation) Mumbai. During further investigation, it was learnt that the girl had boarded a bus which is used for Mumbai darshan. A police team from Colaba managed to get the mobile number of the bus driver. The bus location was found in Juhu, so police inspector Dattatray Maswaker of the Juhu police station was put on the task, said a police officer.

“I spoke to the driver who said the bus will stop at Juhu Tara Road around 7:30pm. A lady police officer and two constables then visited the spot and once the bus arrived the girl was found. She was brought to the Juhu police station and her mother was informed,” said Maswaker.

The girl was counselled and later handed over to her mother. “We were initially worried as the girl was new to the city and anything could have happened to her. But luckily, she was found safe and handed over to her parents,” added the official.